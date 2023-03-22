UGADI 2023: The Ugadi festival is celebrated to mark the beginning of Telugu New Year. The festival is widely celebrated with grand festivities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The day is also referred to as Yugadi or Samvatsaradi. This year Ugadi will be celebrated on March 22, as per the Telugu calendar.

Preparation of traditional foods and new clothes are essential parts of the Ugadi celebration. While there are innumerable dishes that can be made and offered to the lord on this day, here are some of them which are easy to make and delicious:

Ugadi Pachadi

Pachadi is one of the most important dishes made on this day. It is a drink that contains six ingredients namely tamarind, jaggery, raw mango, neem flowers, salt and black pepper. Lemon Rice

Lemon rice, also known as Chitranna or Nimmakaya Pulihora is a nutty, flavourful and tangy dish that contains fresh lemon juice, fried nuts, herbs and spices. All of these ingredients make for a delicious and filling rice dish. The dish is served with sambar, papad and chutney. Medu Vada

Crispy fried doughnuts shaped fritters that are so crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside are a perfect way to start your Ugadi meal. Made with Urad dal and spices, this dish is popular across South India. Mysore Pak

It may be a sweet that has its origins in Mysore, Karnataka, but the dish is loved by all. Made just with three ingredients – gram flour, ghee and sugar— it has a granular texture, but will melt in your mouth as soon as you take a bite. Punuglulu

These are spiced crispy fritters made of idli dosa batter which are consumed as a quick snack. Punugulu tastes best when paired with either coconut or groundnut chutney.

