HAPPY UGADI IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES FOR TELUGU NEW YEAR: Ugadi, also known as Yugadi or Ugadhi, is the first day of the Telugu New Year. It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated with great joy and festivity by the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The term “Yugadi” comes from two Sanskrit words— Yuga, meaning age, and Adi, which means beginning. The new year is celebrated as per the regional calendar and the Telugu New Year will be observed on March 22 this year. The people of Maharashtra will also celebrate the Marathi New Year on the same day.

Ugadi 2023: Telugu New Year Wishes and Greetings

1. May the Lord bless you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity! May your year be filled with happiness. Happy Ugadi!

2. On the occasion of Ugadi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your loved ones. Have a blessed year ahead.

3. ‘Yug Adi’ (Ugadi) means the beginning of a new Yuga (year). Let’s begin this new year with a new hope. Wishing you and your family an auspicious Ugadi.

4. May you have a blissful start to a wonderful New Year. Happy Ugadi!

5. Here’s wishing you and your family a very Happy Ugadi. May the Lord shower his blessings on you and your family.

6. On this auspicious day, sending Ugadi greetings to you and your family. Happy joyous Ugadi!

7. May God grant all your wishes and may your entire dream come true. You with all that you have dreamt of. May you be blessed with his choicest blessings. Happy Ugadi.

8. Praying for a New Year that has sweetness and happiness in abundance for you, your family, and everyone else across the globe.

9. May Neem’s bitterness, raw mango’s sourness and the sweetness of the jaggery remind you that life is a mixed bag. Enjoy every moment to the fullest. Wishing a very Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

10. The beginning of a New Year is all about hope and happiness. And Ugadi is an occasion to cherish and make memories.

