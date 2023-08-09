UK Woman Faces Baldness Due To Hair Extensions; Here’s How to Protect Your Tresses From Damage

Many individuals use hair extensions as a way of covering for hair loss or trying to flaunt a new style. But, what if the attempt to make your tresses look voluminous and trendy backfires? It sounds shocking, but a woman in the United Kingdom is living this nightmare. Shauna Higgins, 24, decided to try extensions after she experienced medical-induced hair loss. However, the extensions left her scalp damaged, which resulted in her losing more of her tresses.

Shauna shared her experience with hair extensions at a salon in Dundee on her Facebook page. She wrote, “My hair dreams into a hair disaster." Elaborating on what transpired, she said, “Mandy, their self-proclaimed ‘extension specialist,’ promised amazing results. But let me tell you, it was a complete nightmare! The photos, including the blonde hair are what Mandy exclaimed were ‘a full head of extensions’." She added that after this, she had to visit the salon several times.

Shauna stated that after spending about $1,000 (Rs 82,077.50) on the hair extensions, all she got was “constant problems and bald patches!" After five weeks, she was “completely bald".

This incident is indeed shocking for many who use hair extensions either regularly or occasionally. It is crucial to know how to take care of your hair if you are using extensions. Here are some tips.