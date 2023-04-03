CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mahavir Jayanti 2023Shivaji Maharaj Death AnniversaryRamadan 2023Womens DayTelugu New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Uncover the Startling Cost of Zendaya’s Gorgeous Blue Sari She Wore to Nita Ambani’s Cultural Centre Opening
1-MIN READ

Uncover the Startling Cost of Zendaya’s Gorgeous Blue Sari She Wore to Nita Ambani’s Cultural Centre Opening

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 10:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Zendaya looks like a dream in a custom navy blue saree with 3D embroidery designed by Rahul Mishra. (Image: Instagram)

Zendaya looks like a dream in a custom navy blue saree with 3D embroidery designed by Rahul Mishra. (Image: Instagram)

With a dark blue saree created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra, Hollywood actress Zendaya had dazzled on the NMACC Day 2 red carpet

Hollywood actress Zendaya’s desi saree ensemble at the NMACC ceremony stole the show on the second day of the star-studded red carpet event for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening ceremony.

Zendaya, a model and actress from Hollywood, attracted attention when walking the red carpet at NMACC while wearing a gorgeous dark blue saree created by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. In addition, Zendaya thanks Rahul Mishra for creating the elegant costume for her.

As Zendaya donned a desi style for the NMACC launch, she appeared nothing less than a royal princess. She was wearing a blue saree with hand embroidery and a pallu that was falling behind her and giving her an angelic appearance.

RELATED NEWS
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

She wore a striking golden blouse with the saree, which had gorgeous and vibrant floral embroidery on the trim and pallu. To avoid overpowering her outfit, she kept her jewellery simple and just wore a watch in one hand and modest earrings.

ALSO READ: Zendaya Casts a Spell in a Saree; Did Couturier Rahul Mishra Steal the Show on Day 2 of NMACC?

What is the price of Zendaya’s NMACC saree?

Rahul Mishra, an Indian fashion designer, created the saree that Zendaya was wearing. It was part of his “Cosmos" collection. According to Rahul Mishra’s official website, the Cosmos 3D embroidered saree and the golden blouse cost Rs 3,89,000 together.

Zendaya topped her ensemble with about Rs 4,00,000 worth of Italian jewellery from the high-end brand Bulgari. Zendaya’s total look at the NMACC opening fees is anticipated to be close to Rs 9 lakh.

For the Mumbai debut of Nita Ambani’s Cultural Centre, Rahul Mishra’s designer clothing was worn by more people than just Zendaya. For the opening event, Rahul Mishra’s embroidered long jacket and floral loose trousers were also worn by American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

On the red carpet of the NMACC opening ceremony, numerous worldwide and Hollywood celebrities made an appearance, including Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Jeff Koons, Kat Graham, and many others.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Sanjay Leela Bhansali Heroine In Chikankari Saree at the NMACC Fashion Gala

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. fashion
  2. Nita Ambani
  3. Rahul Mishra
  4. saree
  5. zendaya
first published:April 03, 2023, 10:42 IST
last updated:April 03, 2023, 10:42 IST