Understanding Bone Cancer: Symptoms And Early Detection

Cancer can be caused due to various factors such as an unhealthy lifestyle, genetic predisposition inherited from parents, and exposure to carcinogenic substances. Bone cancer is a particularly hazardous type of cancer that originates in the bones. Cancerous cells that grow within the bones can inflict damage on adjacent tissues and quickly metastasize to other areas of the body. Mayo Clinic states that certain types of bone cancer can affect both adults and children and surgical removal may be the only viable treatment option. Other treatment methods such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy may also be utilised depending on the stage of cancer and the condition of the bones.

Early detection is crucial in treating bone cancer as it can rapidly spread throughout the body. It is important to be aware of the initial symptoms of the disease. Let’s explore how you can identify the signs of bone cancer.

Symptoms of bone cancer

1. Body pain

One of the primary symptoms of bone cancer is pain, which can be severe and localised to the affected area. The pain can become unbearable and often cannot be alleviated with over-the-counter pain medication.

2. Difficulty in moving

Difficulty in moving a specific joint or bone can be an indication of bone cancer, typically accompanied by intense pain and swelling.

3. Swelling

Signs of bone cancer may include tenderness and swelling around a specific bone or joint, accompanied by a warm sensation and redness in the surrounding skin.

4. Tingling sensations

The presence of cancer cells in the bones can cause pressure on the nerves, leading to sensations of tingling or burning sensation.

5. Experience limping

Limping can be a sign of bone cancer in a patient, as the affected area may experience pain and discomfort due to cancer.

6. Bone fractures

As a matter of fact, when cancer spreads to the bones, it can rapidly deteriorate bone strength, making them highly vulnerable and susceptible to fractures, even with minor accidents or injuries.

7. Tiredness

Similar to other illnesses, a person can feel fatigued even after taking rest when affected by bone cancer. If you are experiencing bone-related issues and are unable to recover from exhaustion, it is crucial to seek medical attention immediately.

8. Weight loss

Bone cancer can cause fatigue even after rest, similar to other diseases. If you are experiencing bone-related symptoms and cannot recover from tiredness, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here