CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraSamantha Ruth PrabhuSkin CareSunny Leone
Home » Lifestyle » Understanding Cataracts: Causes, Symptoms, and Ayurvedic Perspectives
2-MIN READ

Understanding Cataracts: Causes, Symptoms, and Ayurvedic Perspectives

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 06:37 IST

New Delhi, India

A cataract is a term used to describe the hazy spots that develop on the lens of the eyes.

A cataract is a term used to describe the hazy spots that develop on the lens of the eyes.

Dr Mahender Singh Basu, Ayurvedic Eye Specialist and Founder, Dr Basu Eye Hospital explains everything about cataracts

Cataracts, the clouding of the eye’s lens, can cast a shadow on our ability to perceive the world in our vicinity. However, Ayurveda, with its holistic approach, offers valuable insights into managing cataracts and restoring visual clarity.

Causes and Risk Factors:

Various factors can cause cataracts, and understanding them can aid in prevention and early detection. Some common causes and risk factors include:

  1. Aging
    Age-related cataracts are prevalent, and as we grow older, the proteins in the lens may break down and clump together, leading to cloudiness.
  2. Exposure to UV Radiation
    Long-term exposure to UV radiation from the sun without protection can damage the proteins in the lens, increasing the risk of cataract formation.
  3. Diabetes
    People with diabetes are more susceptible to cataracts because of changes in glucose metabolism affecting the lens.
  4. Trauma to the Eye
    Any significant injury to the eye can cause the development of cataracts, either immediately or years later.
  5. Smoking
    Consistent smoking can cause an increased risk of cataracts.
  6. Certain Medications
    Long-term use of certain medications, such as corticosteroids, can contribute to cataract formation.

Ayurvedic Perspective on Cataract Formation:

RELATED NEWS

According to Ayurveda, cataracts are referred as “Timira," caused by an imbalance in the doshas (vital energies) that leads to accumulation of toxins in the eyes. This accumulation hampers the flow of energy and light, resulting in the clouding and opaqueness of the lens. Ayurveda identifies this stage as “Kacha." If left untreated, cataracts progresses further, obstructing more light, and causing complete vision loss in the stage known as “Linganasha."

Ayurvedic Approach to Cataract Management:

Ayurveda offers a comprehensive approach to managing cataracts, focusing on restoring balance and vitality to the eyes and the body. Here are the key elements of Ayurvedic cataract treatment:

  1. Ayurvedic Herbs
    Triphala, a combination of three fruits, serves as a cornerstone in managing cataracts. It supports eye health, reduces inflammation, and protects against oxidative damage. Other beneficial herbs include Ashwagandha, Yahtimadhu (Licorice), Turmeric, Saffron, Fennel, and Coriander. It’s necessary to consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner before using herbs for cataract management.

  1. Dietary and Lifestyle Adjustments
    Ayurveda emphasizes the role of a healthy diet and lifestyle in supporting eye health. Antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can protect against oxidative damage. Regular exercise, UV protection, smoking cessation, limiting alcohol consumption, and managing underlying health conditions like diabetes and hypertension all contribute to overall eye health.

  1. Ayurvedic Treatments
    Ayurveda offers specific treatments for cataracts, such as Anjana (herbal collyrium), Netra Tarpana (eye treatment with medicated ghee), Aschodanam (Ayurvedic eyedrops), and Siravedam (bloodletting). The Ayurveda aims to address the underlying imbalances, nourishes the eyes, and manages cataract.

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
Tags:
  1. ayurveda
  2. cataracts
  3. eyes
  4. health
  5. lifestyle
first published:June 05, 2023, 06:37 IST
last updated:June 05, 2023, 06:37 IST