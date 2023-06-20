Understanding Sickle Cell Anemia: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options

Sickle cell anaemia, a condition that profoundly impacts the haemoglobin in our blood, poses significant health challenges. The distortion of red blood cells due to this inherited disorder leads to a range of bodily complications. Without timely treatment, the condition can worsen, underscoring the importance of raising awareness about sickle cell anaemia.

Dr Sunit Lokwani, a renowned Consultant in Medical Oncology and Hematology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Indore, aims to educate individuals about this disease and its crucial aspects. Understanding the essentials of sickle cell anaemia becomes vital for every individual in order to promote early detection and appropriate management.

What Is Sickle Cell Anemia?

Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic disorder. It is one of the group inherited disorders known as sickle cell disease. It can be carried on to a child by its parents. This creates an unusual Hb chain in haemoglobin, which causes a change in the shape of red blood cells. RBCs are usually disc-shaped and are very flexible to move around the blood vessels. In Sickle Cell Anemia, some red blood cells change shape and become crescent or sickle-shaped.

Due to this, it becomes sticky and rigid, which slows or blocks the blood flow. Because of this blockage in blood vessels, haemoglobin is unable to transfer oxygen to every cell. Which ultimately becomes the root cause of many other problems in our bodies. These diseases are mainly seen in children below 10 years.

Symptoms Of Sickle Cell Anemia:

Sickle Cell Anemia can also be figured out based on the symptoms. The affected person may feel intense joint pain, especially during the monsoon or winter season, which is considered its biggest symptom.

Symptoms such as swelling in hands and feet, any type of infection in the body, persistent fatigue, delayed child development, or any eye-related problems can be indicative of the disease. If any of these symptoms are observed and not evaluated by a specialist, the condition can become serious.

Treatment Of Sickle Cell Anemia:

Sickle Cell Anemia is a lifelong disease and it can only be cured by a blood or bone marrow transplant. But there are a few treatments that are effective in reducing symptoms and prolonging life. Antibiotics are the main form of medicine that is prescribed to the affected person.