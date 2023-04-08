Understanding The Health Risks Associated With Unkempt Mattress

A mattress is an essential piece of furniture that is used for sleeping and resting. However, when a mattress is not properly maintained, it can become a breeding ground for various allergens and microorganisms that can pose serious health risks. Over time, mattresses can accumulate dust, dead skin cells, dust mites, bacteria, and fungi that can cause respiratory problems, allergies, and skin irritation. Additionally, an unkempt mattress can also harbour bed bugs, which can cause uncomfortable bites and transmit diseases.

“Public health is a field of medicine that deals with issues like making sure that the water is safe to consume, childhood immunizations, and seatbelt regulations. Making beds, however, is not given much consideration. But unkempt bedding serves as a haven for germs, fungi, and other pests. Numerous pathogens have developed on bed sheet cultures. Unaired comforters act as a breeding ground for parasites that feed on human blood. Hotel chambermaids are known to suffer from bed maker’s lung, due to repeated exposure to dust mite faeces. It is also established that poor mattress is one of the major reasons for chronic low back pain,” states Dr Kiran Chouka, Consultant, Orthopedic Joint Replacement and Arthroscopic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

Orthopaedic graded mattress are neither soft nor hard, they are firm enough to support the back in good posture. It becomes extremely important to invest in mattress to prevent long term health complications.

“Your mattress is one of the most important pieces of furniture in your home on which you spend a lot of your time, and so, it plays a crucial role in your overall health and well-being. Unfortunately, many people don’t realize the health risks associated with an unkempt mattress,” says Hariprasad, CTO, Magniflex India.

To reduce the health risks associated with an unkempt mattress, it is recommended to clean and maintain it regularly, and to replace it after a certain period of time, typically every 7-10 years. Hariprasad shares the health risks associated with unkempt mattress.

Firstly, an unkempt mattress can harbour a variety of allergens and dust mites. These tiny creatures thrive in warm, humid environments, such as your bed, and can trigger allergies and symptoms of asthma. Furthermore, a dirty mattress can lead to skin irritation and infections, due to the growth and spread of bacteria and fungi. In addition to allergens and bacteria, an unkempt mattress can also exacerbate respiratory issues like snoring and sleep apnea. As you sleep, your body compresses your mattress, pushing air out of it and into your lungs. If your mattress is old or lumpy, it can obstruct your airways, making it difficult to breathe, leading to respiratory issues.

So, it is crucial to maintain the cleanliness of your mattress. This can be achieved by regularly washing your bedding (linen) and using a mattress protector to prevent the accumulation of allergens and bacteria. Another effective way is to invest in a high-quality mattress with anti-bacterial, anti-dust mite, and anti-allergic properties. Such quality mattresses also come with removable and dry-cleanable fabric with zippers, making them easy to maintain and clean without posing a risk to their longevity.

In conclusion, an unkempt mattress can pose serious health risks, from triggering allergies and symptoms of asthma to exacerbating respiratory issues. By taking steps to keep your mattress clean and well-maintained, you can sleep soundly and protect your health.

