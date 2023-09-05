Understanding The Role Of Exercise In Keepng The Spine Strong And Flexible, Experts Share Tips

Most of us tend to forget or rather overlook the fact that a good spinal posture is extremely important when it comes to keeping one’s health at its best. It is the spine that provides structural support and maintains an upright posture, enabling us to move and protect the spinal cord and nerve roots. It must be noted that the spine has a vital function in transmitting sensory information such as pressure, touch, cold, muscles, joints and internal organs. It is crucial to maintain a healthy spine to prevent damage to the motor function of the nerves, which can result in weakness.

While there are quite a few methods that are apt for keeping the spine in good shape, one of the most preferred mediums is certainly working out. Exercising can have an impeccable impact on the spine and can keep it strong and flexible.

Dr. Latika Arora, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, referring to the role of exercises in maintaining spine health, says, “Referring to the role of exercises in maintaining spinal strength and flexibility, there are numerous exercises that target specific muscles of your spine and core musculature that help you in increasing the balance and strength, thus aiding them to work efficiently in order to perform day to day tasks. You need to get yourself assessed thoroughly by a rehabilitation therapist in order to know the best set of exercises that will suit you depending on your issues."

She added, “Exercises can be aimed to increase the flexibility of the muscles attaching to the spine to ensure pain-free movement and to avoid any strains or sprains. Every muscle needs to be at its appropriate length in order to maintain the length-strength relationship. A shortened muscle can never be strengthened completely until it is stretched."

Talking about how and why exercising can have such a brilliant impact on the spine, Dr. Preeti Tare, Senior Physiotherapist at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Khar, says, " A resilient spine is essential for maintaining proper posture, supporting bodily functions, and safeguarding the spinal cord and nerves. These factors collectively enable fluid movement and protect against nerve-related weaknesses. Engaging in physical activity can counteract the challenges posed by modern sedentary lifestyles."

“While exercising, it’s important to focus on strengthening the core muscles—comprising the abdomen, lower back, pelvis, and hips—rather than directly targeting the spine. These muscles play a pivotal role in stabilizing and shielding the spine, decreasing pressure on surrounding joints, discs, and tissues. A strong core forms the foundation for spinal health," she went on to add.

Dr. Preeti Tare shed light on specific exercises that focus especially on the spine, she says, “A range of exercises supports spine health are Chin Tuck corrects posture, Child’s Pose relieves lower back strain and stretches, Cat-Cow Pose encourages spinal movement and circulation, Upper Back Stretches counteract rounded shoulders, Bridge tones core, thighs, and buttocks, Supine Toe Tap engages core and flexibility, Bicycle Crunch targets diverse core muscles, and Plank boosts overall core and body strength."

“Flexibility benefits include enhanced posture, strength, balance, injury prevention, and mental well-being, while exercises like Chest to Knee Stretch, Scorpion, Cobra, and Spine Extension contribute to spinal health," the doctor added.

On the other hand, Dr. Latika Arora also highlighted some exercises that are absolutely apt for the betterment of the spinal health along with the process, Check them out-

Knee-to-chest Stretch (This exercise helps elongate the spine and reduce lower back pain.)

Lie flat on your back, bend the knees keeping the feet flat on the floor.

Pull one knee towards your chest using your hands as a strap and gently apply pressure for five seconds.

Keep the spine pressed to the floor. Gently release the position and repeat with the other knee and repeat it multiple times.

Abdominal Curl-ups

To perform a curl-up, lie flat on your back and extend one leg.

Next, bend the knee of the other leg so that the foot is flat on the floor.

Take your hand and put it under the lower back thereby supporting the natural spinal arch.

Now, exhale and simultaneously try to lift your head, shoulder, and chest off the floor which will extend pressure on the stomach muscles.

Hold the position for 10 seconds. Try not to bend your lower back, tilt your head back or tuck your chin during the exercise.

Repeat the same as per recommendation.

Rotational Stretch (This exercise gently strengthens your core muscles taking off excess tension from the back.)

Lie on your back.

Next, you need to bend your knees while keeping your feet flat on the floor.

Stretch both of your arms out to the extremities keeping the shoulders firmly on the floor.

The arms should be perpendicular to the entire body.

Now, gently roll the lower body towards one side. For instance, roll your lower body towards the left keeping the right arm stretched outright.

You can use your left arm to apply pressure on the knees when they are rolling toward the left.

Next, you need to hold that position for ten seconds and then release it.

Repeat the same for the right side while keeping the left arm stretched and applying pressure using the right arm.

Repeat as per recommendation.

Regular exercise benefits multiple aspects of the human body and is a crucial part of a healthy lifestyle.