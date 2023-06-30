Unforgettable Weekend Ahead: 4 Top Binge-Worthy Shows You Can't Miss

Looking for amazing shows to make your weekend unforgettable? Look no further! We have a fantastic lineup of binge-worthy series that will keep you hooked and entertained. These shows are designed to captivate audiences of all ages, with exciting stories and globally appealing content. Get ready for a weekend filled with suspense, laughter, and heart-warming moments that will leave you wanting more. So, sit back, relax, and prepare for an unforgettable weekend of binge-watching!

“The Night Manager" (Disney+ Hotstar)

Step into the world of a thrilling Hindi-language crime series with “The Night Manager." This mesmerizing remake of the British hit, based on John Le Carre’s mind-bending novel, follows our hero, Shaan (Aditya Roy Kapoor), as he takes on the notorious arms dealer, Shailendra Rungta (Anil Kapoor). Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled mission filled with top-notch production values, stellar performances, and a jaw-dropping storyline. And hold on tight because the upcoming second season promises double the action, double the thrill, and mind-blowing alliances that will spin webs of conspiracy! “Pret Boys" (Amazon miniTV)

Get ready to experience ghostly giggles with Rusk Media’s very own “Pret Boys." This horror-comedy web series will have you laughing and shivering in equal measure. Meet Prem (Ritik Ghanshani), Tatsat (Ahan Nirban), and Rajat (Shardul Pandit), three misfit Gen Z pals who embark on an extraordinary adventure with their start-up, Pretboys.com, dedicated to capturing and busting ghosts. Everything takes a surprising twist when they meet Eisha (played by Aanchal Munjal), a young girl who is both vulnerable and clever. What sets her apart is her special ability to see ghosts. This unexpected talent adds a whole new dimension to their lives and brings about unforeseen adventures. With a wickedly funny storyline, hair-raising encounters, and lovable oddball characters, be prepared for a thrilling and hilarious journey that will keep you entertained throughout. “Asur 2" (Jio Cinema)

Brace yourself for a mind-bending ride with “Asur 2," a web series that seamlessly blends serial killer thrills with intriguing mythological elements. Starring a talented ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Gaurav Arora, Amey Wagh, and Ridhi Dogra, this gripping show has captivated audiences with its recent second season release. Immerse yourself in a dark world of crime, artificial intelligence, manipulation, and the haunting consequences of power. With meticulously explored character development, unexpected alliances, and complex relationships, “Asur 2" offers a suspenseful and chilling exploration of humanity’s dark side. The nail-biting cliffhanger at the end of the season will leave you eagerly awaiting the next installment. “Never Have I Ever Season 4" (Netflix)

Are you ready for a high school drama filled with love triangles, relatable experiences, and hilarious moments? Look no further than “Never Have I Ever" Season 4. Follow Devi, brilliantly portrayed by the fabulous Maitery Ramakrishnan, as she navigates the maze of teenage love and strives to win the heart of the most sought-after boy in school. This rollercoaster ride of emotions will tug at your heartstrings, keeping you engaged with its heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable characters.

Prepare to embark on an exciting weekend filled with captivating shows that will leave a lasting impression. From heart-racing crime thrillers to side-splitting horror-comedies and heartwarming romantic dramas, these series offer an immersive and unforgettable viewing experience. So grab your favorite snacks, find a cozy spot, and get ready to be transported into a world of laughter, suspense, and sheer entertainment. Enjoy your binge-watching adventure!