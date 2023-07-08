Unleash the Power of Minimalism in Your Bedroom Design With These Tips

In our busy lives, our bedrooms become our sanctuary - an escape from all the chaos around us. And in these intimate spaces, design choices take center stage. Some are drawn to the bold and vibrant abundance of maximalist aesthetics while others find comfort in the clean lines and uncluttered spaces of minimalist design. It ultimately boils down to personal taste and finding what resonates with each individual’s unique style and needs. For those, who resonate with minimalism, it’s about more than just aesthetics - it’s a way of restoring balance and inviting a sense of calm and clarity to the mind.

If you want to declutter your space and begin your journey to minimalistic décor in your bedroom, here are some tips to help you get started by Aditi Murarka, Co-Founder, Nestasia.

Declutter

While decluttering may not be the most exciting part of decorating, it is the most essential. Take a moment to go through your belongings and let go of anything unnecessary, especially in terms of utility. There are plenty of online resources that can guide you through this process. Find one that resonates with you and start decluttering.

Lighting and Color

Good lighting and a thoughtfully chosen color scheme can work wonders. An open space with ample lighting and bright yet soothing colours creates an inviting ambience in your bedroom. Neutral colour palettes of whites, greys, or earthy tones provide a calm backdrop for the room while accent pillows, textured or knitted throws, woven rugs, or artwork add subtle pops of colour without overpowering the space as well as textures and layers without making it seem heavy on the eyes. Using sheer drapes or blinds during the day maximizes natural light. For artificial lighting, opt for table lamps or fixtures with a moderate and pleasing glow. These not only brighten the room but also add warmth and depth to the space.

Accent pieces with simple forms and clean lines

Choosing accent pieces with clean lines and simple form adds character to the space. Minimalism does not mean dull, accent-less decor. It means consciously choosing products that are meant to be there and add value to the space. Structured vases or decor showpieces can enhance the room’s overall aesthetics. Following a colour theme also helps to maintain uniformity. White with hints of ash or oak wood, greys with black accents in window rims and picture frames can work beautifully together. Consistent material choices like wood, marble, rattan, through the room can also create an overarching calm vibe.

Focus on spatial organization

Organization is key for a minimalist space. Invest in functional storage solutions like floating shelves or under-bed storage containers to maximize space and keep things organized. Clear surfaces of unnecessary things for a calm and clutter-free atmosphere that helps your mind relax.