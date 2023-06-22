Unlock Optimal Sleep: Mastering The Perfect Nighttime AC Temperature

Did you know that the temperature of your room can significantly affect the quality of your sleep? A reasonably cool temperature helps people get quality sleep. This is due to the effect of temperature on circadian rhythms which controls bodily processes such as sleep-wake cycle and core body temperature.

A lower body temperature signals to the brain that it is time to sleep. A room that is excessively cold or too warm might disrupt these signals, making it difficult to fall asleep. Furthermore, people with unbalanced circadian rhythms may find it difficult to fall asleep as well. If you value your sleep as much as you should, continue reading further to know about the optimum temperature for a good night’s sleep.

According to Medical News Today, the optimal AC temperature to ensure a deep sleep is 18 degrees Celsius. However, it is not a hard and fast rule. It may vary slightly from person to person. You can also switch between 15.6 and 19.6 degrees Celsius for a comfortable sleep.

Benefits of sleeping in an Air-Conditioned room

Sleeping in an air-conditioned room has its own benefits. You can avoid dehydration, heat stroke, weariness, and other problems by doing so. When you utilize an air filter in your AC, you are protected against pollen, germs, bacteria, and other contaminants. As a result, asthma and respiratory disorders can be prevented.

Disadvantages of sleeping in an Air-Conditioned room

If you clean your AC on a regular basis and pay attention to its maintenance, sleeping in an AC room can be safe. If not, then dust, bacteria, germs, and fungi accumulate inside the machine and you will invariably end up inhaling foul air.

Why is it difficult to sleep in an extremely cold or hot room

A hot or cold room can make it difficult for people to sleep effectively, causing frequent concerns such as restlessness, difficulty falling asleep, and waking up in the middle of the night. A room that is too hot causes more sleep disruption than a room that is too chilly.

Furthermore, a hot environment can induce pain, restlessness, and excessive perspiration, which can lead to dehydration. High temperatures can also cause a decrease in appetite as well as an increase in heart and respiratory rates.