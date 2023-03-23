Your joints have been crucial in providing support and facilitating easy movement, such as running, jumping, and stretching. However, any sickness or injury, no matter how mild or severe, can make it challenging to engage in physical activities and have an impact on your emotional well-being. This remains true regardless of the degree of harm, whether it is only mildly bothersome or severely disabling.

The following nine strategies can aid in symptom reduction and offer you much-needed relief:

Keep things moving

While in pain, the last thing you may want to do is exercise, let alone get up and move. Yet, a healthy amount of physical exercise is one of the most effective therapies for joint discomfort. It can help relieve pain and stiffness, increase your range of motion, and strengthen the muscles that support your joints.

Dr. Himanshu Gupta MS. MCh Orthopaedic, Joint Replacement, Arthroscopy, and Sports Injury, AmiCare Hospital recommends the following for preserving the health of your joints, “Exercise has the same effect on bones as it does on muscles; it strengthens them. When we are younger, exercising is crucial for the development of our bones; as we age, it is essential for maintaining bone strength. As bone is a living tissue, it responds to external forces by altering over time. Regular exercise causes the bone to adapt by becoming denser."

Maintain an appropriate weight

Losing weight can assist in reducing the additional stress that being overweight exerts on your sore joints. Also, decreasing weight might improve your general well-being.

Maintaining a low-impact exercise routine is one of the best ways to accomplish this goal.

Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and nutritionist, LivLong, says, “We must maintain our goal body weight in order to retain the best joint health. Our joints, particularly the weight-bearing joints, experience higher stress when we carry extra body weight. Many studies show that losing weight significantly reduces the pain, stiffness, and other symptoms of knee osteoarthritis."

Ice it

Applying ice to a painful and swollen area might restrict blood flow to that region. Pain can be effectively soothed by ice without the use of any drugs. It reduces inflammation and soreness in the joints. You shouldn’t leave an ice pack or towel-wrapped ice on a hurting joint for over 20 minutes. No ice, no cold compress to use? Use a thin towel to keep a bag of frozen vegetables. Cold packs should never be used on bare skin.

Use pain medicines as advised

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, aspirin, and naproxen can be bought over the counter and are used to treat moderate to severe joint pain with swelling. Acetaminophen may be beneficial for pain not accompanied by swelling; nevertheless, you should check with your doctor before taking it.

You should talk to your primary care doctor if you find them helpful and want to keep taking them for a long time. If you have a history of problems with your liver, kidneys, ulcers, or clotting, or if you are already on a blood thinner, you should also address this with your primary care physician before beginning therapy.

Prioritize vitamin D and calcium

Vitamin D and calcium are vital minerals for strong and healthy bones, but vitamin D is particularly crucial. Vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption to be successful. Vitamin D can be obtained from sun exposure, diet, and supplements.

Kamayani Naresh, creator, Zyropathy “In today’s scenario, everyone requires nutritional supplements to replenish the missing nutrients in their diet. Vitamin D and Calcium deficiency affect our bone health immensely. Our healthcare provider may offer a blood test if they suspect that there is a Vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is essential to enhance calcium deposition and increase bone density. A calcium deficiency is associated with decreased bone density and an increased risk of bone fracture. The best and the most useful Vitamin D is synthesized by our skin in presence of sunlight."

Employ an anti-inflammatory diet

Reducing inflammation is essential for treating the symptoms of arthritis and improving the overall health of the joints. An anti-inflammatory diet consists of reducing the consumption of foods that cause inflammation and increasing the consumption of foods that cause inflammation to decrease.

Engage in physical therapy

An expert in human movement can assist you in strengthening the muscles surrounding the joint, stabilize the joint, and enhance your range of motion.

Think about alternate treatments

You may find some pain alleviation by indulging in yoga, meditation, massage, or acupuncture. It is strongly advised that you consult your physician beforehand.

Undergo a surgical intervention

If joint pain is severe enough to impact your quality of life negatively, arthroscopic or joint replacement surgery may be an alternate therapy option. This decision should be taken when you have exhausted all non-operative treatment options.

Your joints have supported your body in important ways, making jumping and running effortless. Being unable to move freely and challenging one’s physical and mental health is a common consequence of illness or injury, no matter how little or severe. It’s always possible to start caring for them.

