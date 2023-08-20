Unwind With These Exciting New Green Lime Infused Rum Cocktails

As the weekend comes around and you look to unwind, what better way to refresh yourself than with the zesty vibes of a delicious tropical cocktail? The exciting new cocktail trend of the season is flavored spirits - letting you bring home a variety of special tastes and vibes to jazz up your home bar. Add some zesty goodness of fresh, green lime-infused rum to your sips, which will not only help you capture a delicious mix of poolside vibes, but also add a much needed burst of citrusy zing to your weekend. Whether you’re a novice or a master mixologist, here is the ultimate list of easy-to-make cocktails with this island-inspired spirit.
Gannawala
Ingredients:
60ml BACARDÍ Lime
90ml Fresh Sugarcane Juice
10ml Ginger - Jaggery Cordial
2gms Black Salt
Preparation:
- Prepare the ginger-jaggery cordial - Mix 200gms jaggery with 100ml ginger juice and 100ml lime juice and 100ml of water. Simmer all ingredients on low heat until combined.
- Shake the ingredients together in a shaker until uniformly mixed
- Serve in a highball glass
- Garnish with a sugarcane stick or lime slice
Tangy Summer
Ingredients:
50ml BACARDÍ Lime
10ml Lime juice
100ml Cranberry Juice
Preparation:
- Build up the ingredients in a highball glass
- Garnish with a lime wheel and serve
Summer Cooler
Ingredients:
45ml BACARDÍ Lime
10ml Lime Juice
20ml Watermelon Juice
Top with a splash of soda water
Preparation:
- Shake the ingredients together in a shaker until uniformly mixed
- Serve in a highball glass
- Garnish with a watermelon wedge
Hemingway Daiquiri 2.0
Ingredients:
60ml BACARDÍ Lime
20ml Grapefruit Juice
10ml Cherry Syrup
Splash of Grapefruit Tonic
Preparation:
- Pour the ingredients into a shaker and shake until uniformly mixed
- Serve in a chilled coupe glass
- Garnish with a grapefruit wedge