CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayChingam 1Zero Shadow Day Nag Panchami 2023Hariyali Teej 2023
Home » Lifestyle » Unwind With These Exciting New Green Lime Infused Rum Cocktails
1-MIN READ

Unwind With These Exciting New Green Lime Infused Rum Cocktails

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2023, 18:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Gannawala and Tangy Summer

Gannawala and Tangy Summer

Whether you’re a novice or a master mixologist, here is the ultimate list of easy-to-make cocktails with this island-inspired spirit.

As the weekend comes around and you look to unwind, what better way to refresh yourself than with the zesty vibes of a delicious tropical cocktail? The exciting new cocktail trend of the season is flavored spirits - letting you bring home a variety of special tastes and vibes to jazz up your home bar. Add some zesty goodness of fresh, green lime-infused rum to your sips, which will not only help you capture a delicious mix of poolside vibes, but also add a much needed burst of citrusy zing to your weekend. Whether you’re a novice or a master mixologist, here is the ultimate list of easy-to-make cocktails with this island-inspired spirit.

Gannawala

Ingredients:

60ml BACARDÍ Lime

90ml Fresh Sugarcane Juice

10ml Ginger - Jaggery Cordial

2gms Black Salt

 

Preparation:

  1. Prepare the ginger-jaggery cordial - Mix 200gms jaggery with 100ml ginger juice and 100ml lime juice and 100ml of water. Simmer all ingredients on low heat until combined.
  2. Shake the ingredients together in a shaker until uniformly mixed
  3. Serve in a highball glass
  4. Garnish with a sugarcane stick or lime slice


    Tangy Summer


Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ Lime

10ml Lime juice

100ml Cranberry Juice

Preparation:

  1. Build up the ingredients in a highball glass
  2. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve

Summer Cooler

Summer Cooler

 Ingredients:

45ml BACARDÍ Lime

10ml Lime Juice

20ml Watermelon Juice

Top with a splash of soda water

Preparation:

  1. Shake the ingredients together in a shaker until uniformly mixed
  2. Serve in a highball glass
  3. Garnish with a watermelon wedge

Hemingway Daiquiri 2.0

Hemingway Daiquiri 2.0

 Ingredients:

60ml BACARDÍ Lime

20ml Grapefruit Juice

10ml Cherry Syrup

Splash of Grapefruit Tonic

Preparation:

  1. Pour the ingredients into a shaker and shake until uniformly mixed
  2. Serve in a chilled coupe glass
  3. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge

About the Author
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi loves to write about everything lifestyle. From food to travel to decor and relationships, this is her jam!...Read More
Tags:
  1. cocktails
first published:August 20, 2023, 18:37 IST
last updated:August 20, 2023, 18:41 IST