Unwind With These Exciting New Green Lime Infused Rum Cocktails

As the weekend comes around and you look to unwind, what better way to refresh yourself than with the zesty vibes of a delicious tropical cocktail? The exciting new cocktail trend of the season is flavored spirits - letting you bring home a variety of special tastes and vibes to jazz up your home bar. Add some zesty goodness of fresh, green lime-infused rum to your sips, which will not only help you capture a delicious mix of poolside vibes, but also add a much needed burst of citrusy zing to your weekend. Whether you’re a novice or a master mixologist, here is the ultimate list of easy-to-make cocktails with this island-inspired spirit.

Gannawala

Ingredients:

60ml BACARDÍ Lime

90ml Fresh Sugarcane Juice

10ml Ginger - Jaggery Cordial

2gms Black Salt

Preparation:

Prepare the ginger-jaggery cordial - Mix 200gms jaggery with 100ml ginger juice and 100ml lime juice and 100ml of water. Simmer all ingredients on low heat until combined. Shake the ingredients together in a shaker until uniformly mixed Serve in a highball glass Garnish with a sugarcane stick or lime slice



Tangy Summer



Ingredients:

50ml BACARDÍ Lime

10ml Lime juice

100ml Cranberry Juice

Preparation:

Build up the ingredients in a highball glass Garnish with a lime wheel and serve

Summer Cooler

Ingredients:

45ml BACARDÍ Lime

10ml Lime Juice

20ml Watermelon Juice

Top with a splash of soda water

Preparation:

Shake the ingredients together in a shaker until uniformly mixed Serve in a highball glass Garnish with a watermelon wedge

Hemingway Daiquiri 2.0

Ingredients:

60ml BACARDÍ Lime

20ml Grapefruit Juice

10ml Cherry Syrup

Splash of Grapefruit Tonic

Preparation: