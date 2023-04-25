Upgrade Your Summer Skincare Routine: A Complete Guide for Men

Summer is here, and while we prefer to relax indoors, most of us have jobs and other commitments that require us to be outdoors in the hot sun, which can be harmful to the skin. When it comes to skincare, men may sometimes be lazy about taking significant steps. However, with days passing by men are increasingly recognizing the importance of taking proactive measures towards skincare, understanding that healthy skin practices are essential for everyone regardless of gender.

With that in mind, here are some simple skin care tips and essentials for men that will be very useful during summer-

A good cleanser

To keep your skin healthy and refreshed, wash your face thrice using a suitable cleanser according to your skin type. Opt for a cleanser containing aloe vera or green tea extract to achieve a radiant and well-cared-for complexion. Toning is a must

Although often overlooked, it’s crucial to include this step in your skincare routine. After washing your face, apply a good toner or spritz rose water to your skin. This is especially crucial for men during the summer months. We suggest using a toner containing fruit or green tea extract as it’s one of the most vital products to have in your summer skincare arsenal. Exfoliating products and masks

For men, it’s crucial to incorporate a weekly deep cleanse into their skincare routine as it’s an essential step that enables products to penetrate the skin more effectively. Additionally, it aids in the removal of dead skin and minimizes pore size. To achieve this, try using chemical exfoliants or creating a DIY scrub using natural ingredients. Always perform a patch test before applying. For added skin repair, consider applying a cooling facemask once a week. Aftershave regimen and products

Because men’s skin is more vulnerable to damage after shaving, it’s important to take certain precautions. After shaving, rinse your face with cold water and apply a cooling after-shave spray to soothe the skin. These products are specifically formulated to calm the face after shaving. Follow up by applying a fragrance-free aloe vera gel before beginning your skincare routine. Sunscreen

To protect your skin from sun damage, it’s important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen, ensuring that it’s applied thoroughly to the neck, hands, and feet. This step is crucial and should never be overlooked. Choose a sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white residue on the skin. Wear protective clothing

Your skin can be protected from the sun’s harmful rays by wearing protective clothing. Wear breathable materials like cotton or linen that are light and loose-fitting. In order to shield your face and eyes, you should also think about donning a hat and sunglasses.

