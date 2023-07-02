Uplift Your Sunday Mood With These Amazing Wine-Based Cocktail Recipes

Sundays as an adult can be dull and dreary in anticipation of the week that is coming by. When you are adulting hard in life, Sundays mostly comprise of cooking, cleaning and planning the week ahead. However, everyone needs a good break in life, even if it is for a day. Cocktails are always a good addition to your sad sultry Sunday evenings.

However, going to a bar on a Sunday can be both expensive and irritating considering the crowd. So, what does one do? Well, it is simple you can make cocktails at home and since it is a Sunday one does need a good dosage of wine, because everybody is allowed to feel a little fancy every now and then. Searching for recipes? Look no further because we have got your back, check out 3 amazing wine-based cocktail recipes-

Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle of red wine (750 ml)

1/4 cup brandy

1/4 cup orange liqueur (e.g., Triple Sec)

1 cup orange juice

1 cup chopped mixed fruits (such as apples, oranges, and berries)

1/4 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

Sparkling water or lemon-lime soda (optional)

Ice cubes

Orange slices and mint leaves for garnish

Method:

Firstly, take a large pitcher and combine the red wine, brandy, orange liqueur, and orange juice. Next, add the chopped mixed fruits and sugar to the pitcher and stir until the sugar dissolves. Let the mixture chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, allowing the flavours to meld together. To serve, fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the sangria over the top. If you want you can top up with a splash of sparkling water or lemon-lime soda for a fizzy twist. Lastly, garnish with orange slices and mint leaves.

White Wine Spritzer

Ingredients:

1 bottle of white wine (750 ml)

1 cup club soda or sparkling water

1/4 cup elderflower liqueur (optional)

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Fresh berries (e.g., strawberries or blueberries) for garnish

Ice cubes

Method:

Once again in a large pitcher, mix the white wine, club soda, and elderflower liqueur (optional). Add the thinly sliced lemon to the mixture, squeezing slightly to release its flavour. Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the white wine spritzer over the top. Garnish each glass with fresh berries. Stir gently and enjoy the light and bubbly goodness of this very delightful cocktail!

Rosé Wonder

Ingredients:

1 bottle of rosé wine (750 ml)

1 cup lemonade (store-bought or homemade)

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Ice cubes

Method: