Using Mustard Oil For Cooking? 5 Serious Health Risks It Poses In The Long Run
Using Mustard Oil For Cooking? 5 Serious Health Risks It Poses In The Long Run

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 15:02 IST

Mustard oil is commonly used in Asian countries such as India, China, Japan, etc.

The high levels of erucic acid found in mustard oil can present a significant risk.

Mustard oil is derived from mustard plant seeds and contains high levels of monounsaturated fatty acids, known for their potential to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, using this oil for cooking can be potentially harmful, particularly for children. Nevertheless, there is considerable controversy surrounding the use of mustard oil in cooking, and its potential risks are significant to the extent that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned its use in cooking.

The high levels of erucic acid found in mustard oil can potentially present a significant risk. Erucic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid present in various oils, is generally safe in small amounts but can become hazardous at higher levels.

Increases Heart Risk

The significant concentration of erucic acid in mustard oil can have a detrimental impact on heart health, causing a specific medical condition referred to as “myocardial lipidosis" or “fatty degeneration of the heart." This damage to the cardiac muscles can be severe and, in some cases, even result in heart failure.

Causes Lung Cancer

In addition to elevating cardiovascular risks, the presence of erucic acid in mustard oil can also adversely affect our respiratory system, particularly the upper respiratory tract, leading to difficulties in breathing and similar issues. Prolonged consumption of mustard oil may also increase the likelihood of developing potentially fatal lung cancer.

Leads To Irritation

Mustard oil contains a harmful compound called allyl isothiocyanate, which is a potent irritant. When ingested, it can lead to inflammation in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and intestines. Additionally, it can cause issues such as excessive tearing, heightened sensitivity, and neurological stimulation.

Causes Rhinitis

Overindulging in mustard oil can lead to rhinitis, a condition characterized by inflammation of the mucous membrane. Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal congestion, a runny nose, and post-nasal drip. Therefore, it is advisable to decrease the intake of mustard oil in order to alleviate this particular side effect.

This leads To Allergic Reactions

Mustard oil can also cause allergic reactions, which are often related to immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies. These allergic reactions may manifest as redness, itching, a burning sensation, nausea, headaches, dizziness, fainting, vomiting, and dry, cracked skin. However, these allergic reactions are generally not severe in nature.

