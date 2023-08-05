Uttasana To Sirsasana, These 3 Yoga Asanas Could Help Hair Growth

It is important to keep yourself fit in today’s world, and that includes your hair too. Yoga is one of the most popular and effective exercises when it comes to keeping yourself healthy. Take a look at the three asanas that will help in improving the quality of your hair and its growth.

Uttanasana

Uttanasana or popularly known as camel pose, is an asana that might take some time to master because it involves difficult stretching. This pose helps in relaxing and stretching the muscles and also increases the oxygen levels and blood flow to the head. With this exercise, the hair follicles will become strong, and it will help in hair growth. It will make your hair shinier and improve its quality.

To perform this exercise, stand straight and make sure your feet are touching each other. Then lift up your arms and take a deep breath. Bend forward while keeping your arms up, without exhaling. Try to touch the mat, and if you are comfortable enough, try to hug your knees. Keep your head down at all times when you perform this asana. Stay in this pose for 15 to 30 seconds. Then when you rise up, exhale. It may take some time to perfect this pose.

Matsyasana

Matsyasana, also known as the fish pose, is a popular asana that helps in getting long and strong hair. It is easy to perform, and you do not need equipment to do this. This exercise is known to give benefits if you perform this daily.

To perform this asana, lie down on your back, your front facing the sky, and then bend your knees, try to make a cross-legged position. After that, place your hands, palms down, next to each hip. Now try rising up, working your core, but make sure that your head keeps touching the ground. This will arch your neck. Stay in this pose for 15 to 30 seconds.

Sirsasana

This asana helps improve the blood circulation in the scalp, which reduces hair loss, hair thinning and balding.

Start by kneeling, then interlock your fingers and place your hands behind your head. Then bend down, so that your forehead touches the ground. Use your interlocked hands to support the crown of your head and stand upside down, perpendicular to the floor, keeping your legs close and arms straight. Stay in this pose for a few seconds.