Vaani Kapoor Is A Goddess In Scarlet Red For RoseRoom By Isha J

Vaani Kapoor took the runway by storm in a sexy Scarlett red lehenga choli for designer RoseRoom by Isha J at the India Couture Week in Delhi.

Vaani Kapoor exuded charm and elegance as she confidently walked the ramp, showcasing an outfit inspired by the beauty of a rose. Kapoor says, “My outfit is inspired by an ode to a rose, I am a stem and these leaves are all wrapped around me. It combines European influence with the finesse of French lace and chikankari. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showsha (@showsha_)

Isha J, the designer, emphasized that the ensemble, entirely made of French lace, is tailored for the modern and confident bride, aligning perfectly with Vaani’s persona. Isha J says, “My signature scarlet red hue added a touch of allure to the overall look.”

Drawing inspiration from the enchanting blend of French Riviera fashion and Hollywood’s Golden Era allure, this collection epitomizes opulence and elegance. Delicate laces and dreamy organza fabrics entwined with pearls and crystals, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of sophistication. With a palette of champagne hues and sunset tones, each garment pays homage to the glamorous vintage era.

Crafted for the graceful and humble woman, “Romantic Reverie" invites you to embrace your inner goddess with timeless refinement. Spread love, joy, and laughter while exuding an air of elegance that transcends eras.

Chikankari and resham thread work take centre stage in this collection, artfully reinterpreted with contemporary flair. The intricate hand-applied crystals and beadwork add to the garments’ elaborate nature, demanding hours of dedicated work for their completion. Prepare to be captivated by this collection’s playful sophistication and exclusivity, celebrating life’s most splendid moments in the grandest way possible.

The India Couture Week 2023, organised jointly by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace Hotel here.