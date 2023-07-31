Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Grace The Ramp Soon As A Showstopper At India Couture Week 2023

Isha J, in collaboration with DIACOLOR Fine Jewellery, will showcase her collection, ‘Romantic Reverie’, at FDCI India Couture Week 2023 on August 1st at 8 pm in the Rose Room of Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Speaking about the association with Vaani Kapoor, Isha Jajodia said “I am absolutely thrilled to have Superstar Vaani Kapoor walk on the runway for my new couture collection, Romantic Reverie. It felt natural to associate with her as she aptly embodies the qualities of my perfect muse with great finesse and fearlessness."

Romantic Reverie is a fashion brand that combines the French Riviera’s style and the charm of Hollywood’s Golden Era. It blends lavishness and simplicity to celebrate life’s grandest moments with a playful and romantic flair. The collection features a range of champagne-coloured items that sparkle like bubbles and sunset shades that ignite a joyful passion. Get ready to be enchanted by this exquisite palette.

Actress Vaani Kapoor on this occasion said, “I am very happy to be coming to Delhi to close the show for Rose Room by Isha J at FDCI India Couture Week 2023. I have always loved Isha’s vision for Rose Room and look forward to being a part of her debut couture collection."

The solo show is set to take place at Taj Palace at 8 PM on Tuesday, 1st August’23 on the main runway.