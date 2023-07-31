CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayKargil Vijay DiwasKiara AdvaniRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Grace The Ramp Soon As A Showstopper At India Couture Week 2023
1-MIN READ

Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Grace The Ramp Soon As A Showstopper At India Couture Week 2023

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 18:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Vaani will be walking the ram as the showstopper for 'Romantic Reverie' by Isha J. (Image: Instagram)

Vaani will be walking the ram as the showstopper for 'Romantic Reverie' by Isha J. (Image: Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor has always been a storm on the ramp and it will be amazing to witness her in her true element once again

Isha J, in collaboration with DIACOLOR Fine Jewellery, will showcase her collection, ‘Romantic Reverie’, at FDCI India Couture Week 2023 on August 1st at 8 pm in the Rose Room of Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Speaking about the association with Vaani Kapoor, Isha Jajodia said “I am absolutely thrilled to have Superstar Vaani Kapoor walk on the runway for my new couture collection, Romantic Reverie. It felt natural to associate with her as she aptly embodies the qualities of my perfect muse with great finesse and fearlessness."

Romantic Reverie is a fashion brand that combines the French Riviera’s style and the charm of Hollywood’s Golden Era. It blends lavishness and simplicity to celebrate life’s grandest moments with a playful and romantic flair. The collection features a range of champagne-coloured items that sparkle like bubbles and sunset shades that ignite a joyful passion. Get ready to be enchanted by this exquisite palette.

Actress Vaani Kapoor on this occasion said, “I am very happy to be coming to Delhi to close the show for Rose Room by Isha J at FDCI India Couture Week 2023. I have always loved Isha’s vision for Rose Room and look forward to being a part of her debut couture collection."

The solo show is set to take place at Taj Palace at 8 PM on Tuesday, 1st August’23 on the main runway.

About the Author
Shreeja Bhattacharya
Shreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound interests span across diverse domains such as literature, cinema, art,...Read More
Tags:
  1. actress Vaani Kapoor
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
  4. India Couture Week
first published:July 31, 2023, 18:32 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 18:32 IST