Vaani Kapoor's Lavender Lilac Saree Look Is the Perfect Wedding Style Inspo

Vaani Kapoor, renowned for her impeccable style, has established herself as a fashionista with a distinct flair. While she effortlessly rocks modern dresses with elegance, she never fails to make heads turn in traditional attires. With a remarkable ability to infuse contemporary elements into traditional attire, she continues to inspire many, solidifying her position as a true fashion icon. In a recent Instagram post, Vaani Kapoor left everyone awestruck in a stunning lilac sequin saree. Captioning her pictures with “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, lilacs bloom," the Shamshera actress delighted her fans with her exquisite fashion sense.

Vaani Kapoor’s recent ensemble, designed by the esteemed Manish Malhotra, exuded sheer elegance. The chiffon fabric was gracefully draped around her, displaying a mesmerizing ombre effect in lavender and silver tones. The meticulous attention to detail was evident in the intricate sequin work that adorned the saree, providing a glamorous and shimmering touch to the overall look. Collaborating with Manish Malhotra, Vaani Kapoor effortlessly captured the essence of sophistication and allure in her latest fashion statement.

Her choice of makeup was minimal yet flawless, accentuating her natural beauty. She opted for a nude brown eyeshadow, lashes with mascara, contoured cheeks, glossy nude lipstick and a dewy base that added a radiant glow to her face.

To complete her full look, Vaani elegantly styled her hair into a neat bun, allowing the focus to remain on the saree. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to her overall glam look.

Vaani Kapoor knows how to leave a lasting impression, not only in traditional attire but also in glamorous gowns. She recently looked stunning in a sky-blue sequin gown with a strappy one-shoulder.

The fitted bodice accentuated her toned figure, while the slit added an alluring touch. With minimal accessories, a sleek bun, and rosy glam makeup, she truly stole the show.

The fashion queen once again dazzled in a crystal confetti gown labelled Shivan & Naaresh, featuring a body-contouring silhouette with a floor-sweeping hem. The highlight of the dress was shimmering crystals and intricate three-dimensional embroidery all over the strapless dress.

Completing her glamorous look, Vaani Kapoor opted for minimal accessories, allowing her ensemble to take centre stage. Her silky smooth tresses cascaded elegantly, enhancing the overall allure. And the glowy makeup accentuated her natural beauty, with a focus on the mesmerizing winged eyeliner that added a touch of drama.