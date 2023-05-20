Vaani Kapoor's Metallic Backless Dress Is Giving All The Right Style Goals

Vaani is well known for her bold fashion choices and never fails to astound her fans with her remarkable outfits. The War star made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the Femina Presents Mamaearth Beautiful Indians 2023 awards recently. Her captivating appearance during the event has left fashion enthusiasts taking notes. Her stunning backless outfit at the event maintained her status as a style icon and was proof of her ability to carry off any ensemble.

The actress gave her fans some major weekend fashion goals with a string of pictures on her Instagram handle. Vaani Kapoor was dressed to the nines in a glitzy metallic outfit for the award ceremony. The dress featured a backless design with a chic tie at the back, a halter neckline and a deep V-neck. The flared bottom gave Vaani’s look a touch of elegance.

Vaani Kapoor kept her accessories to a minimum, with silver bangles on her hands and bold stud earrings that went well with her look. For her makeup, she opted for contoured cheeks, neutral eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and glossy lip colour. Vaani used a shimmering highlighter to go all in with the metallic effect. She also wore white nail polish to contrast with her silver attire. Lastly, the actress styled her hair in side-parted, wavy tresses.

Earlier this year, the Shamshera actress exuded a similar classy look at the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. Vaani Kapoor was red carpet ready in a sky-blue sequin gown. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a thin strap that crossed over the actress’s shoulder. Vaani stole the limelight in the thigh-high slit dress that accentuated her toned body.

She added the right intensity to her eyes by applying lengthy lashes and a dash of kohl, and emphasised her glam appearance by choosing a nude shade of lipstick. Vaani Kapoor wore a pair of silver heels and an ocean-blue ring. The actress completed her red-carpet-worthy look by putting her hair up in a loose bun and leaving a few strands out. Vaani truly highlighted that no one can give glamorous looks better than her.