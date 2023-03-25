Vapes Over Cigarettes? Why It May Not Be A Good Choice

The popularity of e-cigarettes or vapes has grown many folds in the past few years. It emerged as one of the safer options than smoking conventional cigarettes. e-cigarettes solely contain nicotine, as opposed to usual cigarettes that also have tobacco and nicotine, both of which are addictive substances. But is it really a better alternative? According to research, e-cigarette addiction can be harmful to your physical and mental health. It can cause problems in the lungs as well as oral issues. Vapes were banned in Indian following question over its effects. Here’s how vaping can harm your health:

What is vaping?

Before we talk about the negative effects of vaping, let’s understand what it consists of. The use of e-cigarettes is popularly referred to as vaping. E-cigarettes, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are electronic devices that heat a liquid and produce an aerosol.

The sizes and shapes of e-cigarettes vary widely. The majority have a heating element, a battery, and a container for the liquid. Some electronic cigarettes resemble traditional cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Several of them resemble pens, USB flash drives, and other commonplace objects. There are numerous names for e-cigarettes, including e-cigarettes, e-hookahs, mods, vape pens, vapes, and others.

How can vaping harm your health?

When a liquid, typically including nicotine, flavourings, and other substances, is heated in an e-cigarette, the result is an aerosol. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US, claims that nicotine can impair a teen’s growing brain. Up until roughly age 25, the human brain is still evolving. Nicotine use can have negative effects on the areas of the brain that regulate attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Nicotine use may also raise the likelihood of developing a future drug addiction.

The CDC also mentions that people who quit smoking experience temporary nicotine withdrawal symptoms. Nicotine withdrawal symptoms include irritability, restlessness, feeling anxious or depressed, trouble sleeping, problems concentrating, and a craving for nicotine. People may resort to using vapes to relieve these symptoms, therefore indulging in nicotine use again.

Studies by the National Institute of Health, US, have concluded that long-term use of vaping products, such as electronic cigarettes, can seriously damage the body’s blood vessels, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers associated with the American Dental Association discovered that hot aerosols could heat the mouthpiece of an e-cigarette to temperatures that can result in burns in your mouth. Another possibility is that the constant intake of heated aerosol will discolour your teeth.

