Vastu Shastra Expert Recommends Keeping THIS In Mind While Nurturing Money Plant At Home

Vastu Shastra is considered an integral part of Hindu belief. A house must give off the proper energy that can generate success in order to become a dream home. Every home receives certain cosmic forces both negative and positive, according to Vastu Shastra. These energies have an effect on people’s lives in one way or another. It is crucial to comprehend the connection between our dwellings and this art and science known as Vastu. Positive vibrations are channeled and negative ones are dispersed via vastu for homes.

One aspect of Vastu Shastra speaks about the plants that you can nurture in your home to ward off negative cosmic energy. Along with other plants like Tulsi and Shami, money plants inside a home are considered auspicious. However, special care has to be taken in the direction while planting these plants in the house. Bhopal resident astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma guides us through the process.

According to Pandit Sharma, money plants should always be planted in the south-east direction of the house i.e. in the fire angle. This is viewed as being exceedingly auspicious. This direction is seen by Hinduism to be symbolised by the planet Venus. It is believed that Lord Ganesha is the god of this direction and growing a money plant in this direction brings prosperity

Money plants shouldn’t ever be kept facing the north-east, or north-east of the home. This direction is symbolised by Jupiter, who is Venus’s adversary according to astrology. Due to this, keeping the money plant in the northeast corner of the home attracts bad energy. Additionally, it is unlucky to grow money plants in the west and east directions of the house. A person could experience mental tension as a result of planting money plants in this direction.

While the money plant is growing, take care to ensure that the plant does not touch the ground as it is considered inauspicious. According to Vastu Shastra, the money plant kept in the house should also never dry up. It is believed that if the money plant is drying up, then it is not good for the economic condition of the house.