Vastu Tips: Things You Should Never Do After Sunset For Prosperity

VASTU TIPS 2023: As per our Hindu mythology, there are few things that one should avoid doing during the night to gain blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. The Goddess of wealth and knowledge is Lakshmi. To please her, it is believed that one must behave appropriately within the house. According to Hindu beliefs, there are some bad habits you should avoid, as these could make the goddess unhappy and cause financial problems. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, founder/chairman of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, suggest things we should not do during night for prosperity.

One should not sleep with open hair or wash hair or comb hair during night

Women should not sleep with their hair open at night, as it is believed that negative energies remain around us after the sunset, women who comb their hair or keep their hair open at night are more likely to feel the effects of those energies. Sleeping with open hair is considered to be inauspicious. Negative energies are more susceptible in the environment during the night. Do not keep unwashed utensils in kitchen at night

Never go to bed with dirty kitchen tools. Don’t keep them in the kitchen if you can’t wash them at night for some reason. Always keep the kitchen clean. Very few people are aware that dirty utensils should not be left at home while sleeping; doing so causes poverty and permanent debt. If you want to invite Goddess Lakshmi in your house, then you should always keep your kitchen neat and clean. Do not donate milk, curd, salt and sugar (basically white things)

Donating milk, turmeric, salt, and sour foods is not recommended. You will have to deal with the consequences because this may enrage Goddess Lakshmi. You might face financial issues and instability in life. Do not cut your nails and hair at night

It is believed that cutting nails and hair at night is bad luck. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters the home at night. When this happens, cutting one’s hair and nails can leave dirt in the house, which is considered to be disrespectful to Goddess Lakshmi. Do not clean your house during the night time

Morning broom sweeping is considered fortunate in Vastu Shastra. A broom can be used at any time until the sun rises, but it is believed that using a broom in a house after sunset is not good luck. This should only be done if absolutely necessary. Lakshmi doesn’t stay in the house by sweeping at night, according to Vastu Shastra. Family members will deal with issues pertaining to health, happiness, and peace. The unique aspect is that the house is not properly cleaned at night. The lack of sunlight makes it impossible to see even the tiniest of objects. Do not wash or dry cloths at night

At the point when we clean, wash or dry clothes around evening time, negative energy enters and when we wear them toward the beginning of the day, the impact of that energy falls on our body, which is hurtful. It is believed that negative energy enters clothing when it is spread out in the open sky after sunset. It is said that when clothes are dried in the sun, the clothes lose their negative energy and get a new, positive energy inside of them. The heat and sun kill any germs or harmful bacteria that may be present in the clothing when it is dried in the sun.

Gurudev Shrie Kashyap stated that by avoiding these things during the night time will bring blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and will bring growth, success and prosperity in your life.

