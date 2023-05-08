Vastu Tips To Place Doormat And Bring Good Luck, Success To Life

According to Vastu Shastra, the entrance of the house welcomes luck and wealth. If the entry is free of flaws, it not only attracts positive energy and good fortune but also happiness and economic prosperity. Hence, it is critical to understand where, how and what colour the doormats should be kept in the house. According to Vastu Shastra, the doormat conceals the happiness and wealth of the house. That is why it is critical to follow Vastu principles before bringing it inside the house. A Bhopal astrologer and Vastu expert, Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma, shared his expert opinion regarding what kind of doormat is good to use in the house.

The colour of the house’s doormat is determined by the orientation of the entry. The east is regarded to be the direction of the sun, and if your entry is in the east, Pandit Sharma recommends keeping the pedestal white, yellow or cream in your home. If the house entry is in the west, which is Saturn’s orientation, the doormat should be blue, white and green. If the house entrance is in the north which is the direction of Mercury, the hue of the doormat there should be green, white, yellow or cream. The south direction is thought to represent Mars’ direction; the doormat in this direction can be pink, silver, red, white or green.

Aside from that, the astrologer believes that we all have various goals in life. As a result, the doormat should be chosen in accordance with this. The rectangular doormat draws and gives stability to your life. The circular doormat is associated with love and marital pleasure, whereas the oval and rectangular doormats are associated with wealth at home.

Along with the shape and colour of the doormat, the material should also be carefully considered. A doormat composed of silk, cotton or natural fibre attracts positive energy and emotions in the home, according to Vastu. Doormats made of acrylic material should not be used as it is the fire element. Along with this, it should be remembered that the doormat should be changed on a regular basis and maintained clean in order to welcome good luck.

