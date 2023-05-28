Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2023: Lesser-known Facts About Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

VINAYAK DAMODAR SAVARKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also referred to as Veer Savarkar by his followers, was an Indian freedom fighter, lawyer, politician and writer. Credited as one of the earliest proponents of the Hindutva ideology, Savarkar was born to Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar on May 28, 1883, in Maharashtra’s Nashik.
An instrumental name in forming the idea of a Hindu nation, Savarkar was a fierce advocate of the Hindu religion and Hindutva. Savarkar propagated the idea of nationalism and Hinduism. On his birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of the lesser-known facts about VD Savarkar.
Lesser-known Facts About Freedom fighter Veer Savarkar
- Savarkar was only 15 years old when he formed a youth organisation which was popularly known as Mitra Mela (Group of Friends). The group aimed at promoting nationalist ideas.
- Ever since his childhood, Savarkar was a staunch supporter of Hindutva and had a vision of making India a Hindu nation with historical and religious roots.
- Savarkar advocated the idea of Swadeshi throughout his life and was against foreign goods. In 1905, he burned down foreign goods as a symbol of opposition on Dussehra.
- Savarkar was put behind bars in 1909 for organising an armed revolt against the Morley-Minto Reforms.
- He was given two life sentences in 1911 in the Cellular Jail in the Andamans.
- Savarkar was released after 13 years under strict conditions to not indulge in political activities.
- He started working towards the abolishment of untouchability in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri. He was a strong voice against casteism and untouchability.
- Savarkar had conflicting views on the Quit India campaign of 1942. A critic of the Indian National Congress, Savarkar didn’t approve of the manner in which the Partition of India too place.
- In his book titled ‘The History of the War of Indian Independence’, he wrote about the guerrilla warfare tricks that were used in the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny.
- The Port Blair Airport was renamed after Veer Savarkar International Airport in 2002.
- Savarkar expressed his desire to attain Samadhi, starting a hunger strike on February 1, 1966. He died on February 26.