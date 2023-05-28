Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2023: Top Quotes by the Social Reformer on Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din

VINAYAK DAMODAR SAVARKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is one the most famous political figures in India’s history. Today marks his 140th birth anniversary. He was an activist, writer, and politician. Even when he was in school, he would do everything in his power to play a part in the freedom struggle. It continued when Savarkar, who was also called Veer (brave), went to London to study law on scholarship at Gray’s Inn. There, he started participating in debates and discussions at India House in Highgate over the political problems of his country and contributed to making plans to overthrow British rule.

During his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Savarkar’s name alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru as the heroes who sacrificed their lives on the path of duty.

In April this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared May 28, the birth anniversary of Savarkar, as Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Din.

Savarkar died in Mumbai in 1966.

As we commemorate Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, let’s take a moment to recall some of his well-known quotes:

Veer Savarkar Birth Anniversary 2023: Top Quotes To Share