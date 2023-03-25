When at work, how many times have you felt like taking a nap after a hearty lunch? Keeping your eyes open, becomes a real struggle. It is natural to feel the need to sleep after a tiring day, toiling in your professional field. But, if you catch yourself slacking now and then, then the problem might be a little more serious than you think. Being unable to get things done is the primary sign of laziness. A long to-do list, a lack of enthusiasm for your work, or even an underlying medical problem can all prevent you from being motivated to complete tasks.

While some people are naturally lazy individuals, even extremely productive people occasionally struggle to get things done. Here are some effective home remedies to help you overcome laziness and increase productivity.

Vegetable drinks

One of the most effective home remedies to cure laziness is consuming vegetable juice, the first thing after you wake up in the morning. Vegetable juice can serve as a nutritious alternative for breakfast. Vegetable drinks will keep you hydrated throughout the day while providing your body with much-needed nourishment. Richly infused with the goodness of antioxidants, these vegetable-based drinks, will keep laziness at bay.

Tulsi tea

Chai lovers, there’s some good news for you. Often, when we go to bed late at night and are forced to report to the office early, we tend to feel groggy and uninterested in work. In such a case, a cup of tulsi tea in the morning before you leave for work can do wonders for you. Filled with antioxidants, you can say goodbye to recurring laziness after having Tulsi tea regularly.

Curd intake

If you want to feel energised, then having protein and carbohydrate-rich food items is a must. And what better source of protein than whipping up some curd, every day? Curd will not only help you overcome the constant spells of laziness but will also keep your blood sugar levels in check. Another option is to have oatmeal.

Turmeric milk

Weather fluctuations can also bring in lethargy and laziness. To get rid of it, you can consume turmeric milk. Vitamin-rich turmeric milk is an age-old home remedy that helps the body stay healthy by preventing infections. If you are feeling exhausted, have a glass of turmeric milk, and get rejuvenated almost instantly.

Sprouted pulses

Sprouted pulses including kidney bean sprouts, lentil sprouts, pea sprouts, chickpea sprouts, and soybean sprouts are full of nutrients. When you consume these protein-rich items, you get rid of tiredness and exhaustion.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here