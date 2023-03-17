CHANGE LANGUAGE
Venus Rahu Transit 6 May Have Adverse effects On These Zodiac Signs

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 18:05 IST

Delhi, India

Those born under the sign of Aries must exercise extra caution.

Nearly all zodiac signs will experience its effects, however, three zodiac signs will have a very strong impact.

In astrology, the planet Venus is said to be a manifestation of physical pleasures, art and beauty. When Venus is exalted in a person’s horoscope, favourable outcomes follow. Venus’s adverse impacts, however, are felt by the native if it conjuncts Rahu, Ketu, or Mars. Venus will enter Aries after Holi. Rahu, the shadow planet, is already in the sign of Aries.

The meeting of Venus and Rahu in this case will result in the formation of an alliance. This alliance starts today March 17 and will continue until April 6. Nearly all zodiac signs will experience its effects, however, there are three in particular where this combination will have a very strong impact. Let us see what adverse effects this combination will have on these zodiacs.

Aries: Venus and Rahu will conjunct in the sign of Aries. Those born under the sign of Aries must exercise extra caution. The likelihood of being betrayed in a relationship exists. Married life could also encounter some issues. The health of the spouse must be taken very seriously.

Virgo: For those in Virgo, the conjunction of Venus and Rahu in Aries can be detrimental. These two planets will conjoin in Virgo’s eighth house. During this time, Virgo natives may experience health issues. In particular, it is crucial to take good care of the elderly’s health. Accidents could happen, so exercise caution while driving. Life partners should take precedence for Virgo people. Do not quarrel with your spouse.

Cancer: According to astrology, those born under the sign of Cancer may experience difficulties due to the conjunction of Venus and Rahu. The 10th house in a Cancerian’s horoscope is where Venus is transiting. Promotional issues at work could arise for those born under the Cancer horoscope. Getting the means of comfort may be difficult. There is a danger of your honour getting hurt.

first published:March 17, 2023, 18:05 IST
