Venus Transit in Gemini Will Influence All Zodiac Signs

Venus Transit in Gemini will take place on 2nd May, 2023 and will be there till 30th May, 2023. This transit will influence all zodiac more or less. This transit is going to benefit many, Venus being a planet for love, romance, luxury and glamour, will influence lives of many through this transit till its will stay in Gemini for a month. Dr Raahul Singh, founder, Your Astro Speak, explains how it will affect various Zodiac signs.

Aries: Aries individuals will be involved in more fun and party. You will get support at workplace by colleagues.

Taurus: Venus transit will be being good food and wealth in your side. Your bank balance will improve.

Gemini: This transit will bring growth in your business through foreign contacts. Your relationship with people will become better.

Cancer: Initially, you may see increase in your expenses but the transit will give you income also to meet that at the end.

Leo: You will see steep rise in your earnings, your seniors will be happy with your work and you will be appreciated at workplace.

Virgo: You will see breakthrough in your projects that are stopped, there will be good earning and your lifestyle will be better due to this transit.

Libra: You will gain sudden wealth, some property dealings is also on the cards, father health may worry, love life will be more charming.

Scorpio: This transit may bring some ups and down in personal life, you life may blossom and then there may be some confusion, you will earn good through speculations, share market and investments.

Sagittarius: Your love life will be charming, you should be loyal in relationship otherwise there may be defamation, in business, you will see your work and venture moving and progressing well. Your income will see significant rise.

Capricorn: Health may be a concern, you should take care of your food habit, at work front, you will do well and will also get recognitions. Your income will increase with rise in expenses as well.

Aquarius: If your relationship is strained with your partner or loved one, this transit will bring you both closer again, there will be more love with each other. You will have immense gains in business and through property dealings.

Pisces: There may be some issues in relationship, you will get all support from family and siblings. You may buy new property and will be helped by siblings for the same. In your business and work front, your friend will help you.

