Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Made A Fashionable Appearance At The Premiere Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make heads turn no matter where they go, their chemistry is palpable and they can surely give their fan a jaw-dropping moment. The two are absolutely in love and their pictures and videos are proof of the same. Bollywood enthusiasts love seeing them together and both Vicky and Katrina set some sheer fashion goals every time they walk out in public together.

The lovely couple graced the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and they were definitely a sight. Both Katrina and Vicky put their best fashion foot forward for the event in Mumbai and in case you have missed out on their look, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vicky sported an all-denim look featuring a denim blue shirt and a pair of classic denim blue jeans. The rolled-up sleeves of the shirt added to the sheen and hotness of the look with his well-toned body taking centre stage which made his fans go heart-eyed and how. He completed the look with classic beige footwear which definitely went well with the look.

Katrina on the other hand looked divine in a pristine white dress. The semi-shirt dress was flowy and perfect wear for the summer months. Kat’s dress featured dramatic sleeves which looked lovely on her, the lovely dress accentuated her stunning figure creating a perfect silhouette. From the fit to the fabric, everything was totally on point and there is no denying that at all. She completed the look with black boots that featured heels and was the right match for the look.

The actress has always mastered the art of no-makeup looks and truly nobody does it like her. She kept it minimal, subtle yet striking this time too with her tress open. We love the glow on her face and the two look happy as always.