Vicky Kaushal Brightens Up The Weekend In a Comfortably Chic Outfit, Looking HOT As Always

Vicky Kaushal always knows how to make a statement even when he is sporting the most comfortable and casual look. While the actor looks great in formal outfits, he has a special corner in his heart for super casual looks and he certainly carries them with such style. There is never a dull moment with Vicky in sight he can make anybody gush with happiness.

The super-talented actor every once in a while takes to social media to share pictures of himself looking dapper as always. Recently, he shared a picture of himself bringing in the weekend and the picture has left his fans and followers heart-eyed. Check out his picture here-

Even though it is raining cats and dogs in Mumbai but Vicky made sure to spread some sunshine through his post. The actor was seen chilling on a sofa in a yellow and white crochet half-sleeved shirt. Vicky seemed extremely comfortable in this anti-fit wear which seemed the perfect pair for simply lounging. If one notices the picture, especially from a close angle, one will be surprised to see the flower buttons on the shirt which were extraordinarily cute.

The summer and monsoon months are always meant for bright-coloured outfits and Vicky made sure to rock one too. He did not need any accessories to do justice to this look, his sun-lit face, well-built physique and charm were enough to ring a chord in the hearts of all those who love him so dearly. For all those who want to donn uncomplicated looks, you need to take a cue or two from Vicky’s look.

The actor paired up this crocheted shirt with beige trousers and the combination was simple yet striking. One has to truly appreciate the simplicity of the look. Vicky left his hair as is and as always they looked great.