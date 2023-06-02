Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper As He Dances To 'Obsessed' In An Ensemble Worth Rs. 1.27 Lakhs

Vicky Kaushal is known to have impeccable taste in fashion, over the years he has never disappointed fashion critics with his sartorial choices. The uber-talented actor is currently extremely busy promoting his film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Backe’ which also stars Sara Ali Khan. During one of the promotional extravaganzas of the film, Vicky broke into a dance, the video of which has taken the internet by storm.

Vicky grooved to the beats of the super popular number called ‘Obsessed’ as fans hooted for him, however, what we are obsessing right now is over his outfit. But before we give you all the details you need, check out the video-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actor kept it casually chic in a summer jacket, cargo pants and a classic white tee and we definitely love the shoes too. No matter what, one must start the conversation by talking about Vicky’s summer jacket. The Corneliani blue knitted mouliné cotton jacket screamed absolute fashion goals. Fitted to perfection the jacket showcased great craftsmanship and needless to say, the stellar colour of it complimented Vicky in every possible way.

Coming to the price of this tailored masterpiece, it was priced at $1,420 which is equivalent to approximately Rs. 1,16,916. The price certainly showcases the luxurious and high-end nature of the garment and nope we are not doubting how great it is.

The jacket was skillfully paired with beige tapered cargo pants from G-STAR RAW, and it did give the look a touch of contemporary edge that enhanced the overall look of the ensemble. The pants were absolutely designed with precision, and the stylish detailing has our hearts. Priced at Rs. 10,999, they perfectly complemented the statement jacket and added a modern twist to the outfit but most importantly Vicky seemed really comfortable wearing them.

One has to undoubtedly agree with the fact that the knitted mouliné cotton jacket and the tapered cargo pants harmoniously blended classic and contemporary elements, and went ahead to reflect Vicky Kaushal’s distinctive style that everyone is so much in awe of.