Vijay Varma to Bhuvan Arora, Super Stylish OTT Stars Who Have Got Us Drooling Over Their Fashion Sense

OTT platforms have offered a new lease of entertainment to the audience, at the same time, it has also shone the spotlight on many actors, adding to their popularity or turning them into overnight stars in some cases. However, with great power comes great responsibility! The on screen popularity of the actors also translates into interests in the off screen persona of the actors, forcing them to put their best foot forward at every outing and even on social media. While the audience is raving about their performances on the shows, the fashion police are constantly watching their every move, and it’s safe to say the below mentioned stars have proved a strong penchant for fashion, managing to make heads turn with their distinctive style and innate attitude.

Here’s a look at some of our favourite style icons from OTT:

Vijay Varma

Currently grabbing eyeballs with his every outing, Vijay Varma is truly the fashion ‘darling’ at the moment. From gutsy and bold choices at the red carpets to casual and breezy looks at outings, Vijay is offering notes to men who like to keep it stylish. Here’s checking some of those looks out:

Karan Tacker

Known for his quintessential sense of style, Karan Tacker is unarguably amongst the most fashionable men of the OTT world. After entertaining fans with varied performances on TV, Karan made his mark with Special Ops and recently has been winning praises and hearts for his performance in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Karan has been treating his fans and followers with his RAD dapper looks. Check out the pictures here:

Taha Shah Badussha

Emerging as a surprise package with his impactful and power-packed performance as Prince Murad in Taj: Divided By Blood, Taha Shah Badussha’s spectacular fashion choices come as no surprise. The suave and svelte actor knows to make a lasting impression with his sartorial choices ranging from dapper suits, quirky denims to elegant Indian wear for every occasion. Here’s a look at the actor serving some fashion inspiration through his recent looks:

Ali Fazal

One of the most talented actors of the film and OTT business, Ali Fazal has made ripples with his performances not just nationally but also globally. The much-loved Guddu Bhaiyya aces his styling choices across quarters offering the perfect fashion inspo for all moods. Let’s check out some of them:

Bhuvan Arora

Turning into an overnight sensation and a household name with his impeccable performance in the recent OTT success Farzi, Bhuvan Arora as Feroz has truly carved a name for himself. While fans are loving him on screen, we can’t help take a note of his fashionable persona off screen which is evident through his various appearances and social media page.