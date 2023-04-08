Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

VIKATA SANKASHTI CHATURTHI 2023: Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Sakashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the God of wisdom, knowledge and prosperity. This is known as Sankashti Chaturthi as it is believed that worshiping Lord Ganesh on this day removes all problems in your life.

The day falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. The word Vikata in Sanskrit denotes difficult or challenging, while Sankashti refers to hurdles or problems. Hence, this day is observed to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for overcoming obstacles and troubles in life and to bring prosperity. Lord Ganesh is known as Vighnaharta, the remover of all obstacles. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 9:35 AM on April 9 and will end at 8:37 AM on April 10.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Puja Rituals

The puja rituals of Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi involve purifying oneself through a bath and wearing clean clothes. Devotees prepare puja items like an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha, incense sticks, flowers, fruits, and sweets. The puja begins with lighting a lamp and invoking Lord Ganesha’s presence through prayers and mantras. Devotees offer flowers, fruits, sweets, and other items while reciting special prayers and reading the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Katha. Fasting is observed during the day, and devotees express gratitude and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha for overcoming challenges and difficulties in life. After the prayers and rituals, devotees break their fast by consuming prasad offered to the deity. The prasad may include coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, and modak. The festival is celebrated with great devotion, enthusiasm, and joy in many parts of India, especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, where it holds special significance.

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi 2023: Significance

The day holds great significance in Hindu culture as it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of all obstacles. Devotees believe that observing this festival and performing rituals can help them to overcome challenges and difficulties in their lives. The fasting, prayers, and offerings during Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi are believed to please the Lord. The recitation of the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat katha reinforces the importance of faith, devotion, and perseverance. It is celebrated to symbolise the significance of Lord Ganesha’s blessings in Hindu traditions.

