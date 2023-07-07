Vikram Batra Death Anniversary 2023: Remembering the Brave Kargil War Hero

VIKRAM BATRA DEATH ANNIVERSARY 2023: India remembers the sacrifice made by Kargil war hero late Captain Vikram Batra, on his 24th death anniversary. Captain Batra gave his supreme sacrifice on July 7, 1999, while combating Pakistani forces during the Kargil War. He originally hailed from Ghuggar village near Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.

Courtesy of Vishnuvardhan’s film Shershaah, the world could get a glance at his determination, courage and leadership. The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer was named after Vikram Batra’s army call name, which he lived by ensuring the victory of the Indian armed forces. Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the highest gallantry award of Param Vir Chakra for his supreme sacrifice.

Remembering Vikram Batra