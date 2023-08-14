Vinegar To Baking Soda, Three Tricks To Clean Non-stick Pan

The kitchen, a haven of culinary creativity, often witnesses the accumulation of stubborn residue on our daily utensils. This predicament, particularly prevalent with nonstick pans, where a persistent layer of burnt grease takes residence on the bottom, can prove to be a formidable cleaning challenge. Fear not, for a gleaming solution lies in simple steps and ingenious home remedies that can easily restore the shine to your nonstick utensils.

Vinegar: The unassuming vinegar, a staple in most kitchens, holds within its acetic prowess the ability to eradicate burnt grease from nonstick utensils. The acid content in vinegar is a potent combatant against stubborn grease. To initiate this cleansing ritual, fill your sink with enough vinegar to submerge the pan’s bottom. Allow the pan to bask in this vinegar bath for approximately an hour. Once the grease is softened, employ a scrubbing pad or toothbrush to gently remove the residue. Your utensil will emerge gleaming anew, its former lustre restored.

Salt: While vinegar immersion is the preferred method for relinquishing sticky residue, the versatile salt can also prove to be an effective ally in your cleaning crusade. A word of caution, however—salt’s coarseness might scratch the finish of certain pans. Begin by soaking the pan in white vinegar for around an hour. Following the vinegar soak, sprinkle salt generously on the pan’s bottom. Grit and determination come into play as you scrub the bottom vigorously, replenishing salt as needed. In mere minutes, your utensil will unveil its cleaned countenance.

Baking Soda When seeking to banish stubborn grease from stainless steel cookware, the dynamic trio of vinegar, baking soda, and salt emerges as the ultimate triumvirate. This combination wields the power to swiftly dissolve grease, breathing new life into your utensils. Commence the transformation by sprinkling baking soda and sea salt onto the stained area of the pan’s bottom. Allow this potent mixture to sit for five minutes, allowing its alchemical prowess to work its magic. Armed with a scouring pad, deftly scrub away the residue, unveiling a utensil that gleams with renewed radiance.