Vinegar To Bleach, Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Turmeric Stains From Your Clothes

Most of us have become so accustomed to a busy lifestyle, that we seldom do not even have the time for the most mundane of daily tasks. One of them is getting stains off our clothes by washing them thoroughly. It may seem like a trivial task at first but sometimes stains are so adamant that they can be hard to get rid of. Even sending off your clothes to the dry cleaner may not be sufficient to get rid of these stains. Here, we tell you about some home remedies to get rid of turmeric stains on your clothes.

Vinegar

In addition to improving food flavour, vinegar also contains cleaning chemicals. You can clean anything with its assistance, including clothes and tile. If there is a turmeric stain on your clothing, mix a cup of white vinegar with half a pail of water and a teaspoon of detergent soap. After that, leave the cloth inside for about half an hour before rubbing them clean.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste can be used to maintain not just shine in your teeth but your clothes too. To remove turmeric stains from clothes, dab a small amount of baking soda on the soiled part of the clothing and apply white toothpaste. Now use a brush to scrub the stain. Within minutes, all stains will be gone

Lemon juice

If you have turmeric stains on your white shirt or dress, immediately wash it with water and squeeze a lemon on it and rub the area thoroughly. As you keep rubbing the area, you will notice the stains fading soon.

Bleach

If you have white clothing and there is a stain, bleach can assist you get rid of the stain. First, get the cloth wet by keeping it under an open tap. After that, apply bleach to the stain and let it sit for a while. Then place two spoons of water and one spoon of bleach in a dish. The stained component should now be dipped in it and left. After 30 minutes, wash it with soap and water.