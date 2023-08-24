Vinegar To Caustic Soda, 5 Products You Can Use To Clean Bathtub At Home

While bathtubs are a great way to unwind and destress, grimy buildup and stains can turn your relaxing evenings into something less than relaxing. Cleaning your bathtub can seem like a daunting task, but with easy household steps, you can cleanse it from the drain and grout lines to the caulking. Let’s delve into these methods.

Vinegar

To clean a dirty bathtub, mix white vinegar and warm water thoroughly. Pour the mixture into the bathtub and let it sit for fifteen minutes. Afterwards, scrub the tub using a brush. For tough stains, take a towel and saturate it with a mixture of vinegar and baking soda paste or hydrogen peroxide. Put the soaked towel onto the stain(s) and let it sit for nearly about one hour.

Bleaching Powder

There’s an alternative method that proves to be really beneficial: You can use bleaching powder to cleanse the bathtub thoroughly. Here’s how: Fill the tub with hot water, mix in a tablespoon of bleaching powder, and leave it for around ten minutes. Afterwards, turn the tub jets to the utmost level and clean the tub thoroughly.

Liquid Detergent

Another option for bathtub cleaning is liquid detergent. Here’s how: Fill the tub with hot water, then pour in two tablespoons of liquid detergent. Take a brush and scrub the tub with this mixture. You’ll notice the tub will start to clean right away. If you don’t have liquid detergent at home, you can prepare a solution using detergent powder instead.

Caustic soda

Begin by filling the tub with warm water. Next, combine one teaspoon of caustic soda with one teaspoon of liquid detergent in the water. Let this mixture sit for approximately five minutes. After some time, empty the tub and use a scrubber to clean the surface. Don’t forget to wear gloves as you perform this procedure.

Cleanse with warm water and soda

Regular cleaning is important for your bathtub. Here’s what to do: Fill the tub with hot water, then mix in two tablespoons of salt and an equivalent measure of lemon juice. Let this blend settle for roughly fifteen minutes. Following that, carry out your regular cleaning routine for the tub.