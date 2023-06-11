Virat Kohli’s Eyewear and Athletic Gears Stole the Show at the ICC World Championship; Details Inside

The highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship final is currently taking place, and it’s featuring an exciting match between India and Australia at London’s legendary Oval stadium. Notably, the seasoned hitter for the Indian side, Virat Kohli, has captured the interest of spectators by donning a fashionable pair of eyeglasses throughout the game. The outstanding quality of Kohli’s seemingly regular eyewear is what makes it remarkable. You could be completely shocked when you learn about its price and luxury.

Virat Kohli is apparently wearing eyewear made by the famed Oakley company. It’s interesting to note that these glasses can be purchased from the company’s website for about $121. The price is roughly 10,000 to 11,000 Indian rupees for those who prefer that currency. At discounted rates it can also be bought at a mere Rs. 10,000 as seen on the Oakley website below. Virat Kohli was also seen enjoying energy bars while performing his fielding duties during this riveting Test match. These energy bars come from the famous English manufacturer Science in Sports, known for producing a range of player-centric items, including a variety of energy bars.

The price of a box of 30 Go Energy Mini Bars, according to the company's official website, is 45 euros. This is equal to about 3,979 Indian Rupees when converted. Even though this specific product might not be easily available in India, thousands of athletes throughout the world have taken an enormous interest in it.

The interaction of elements like players’ accoutrements, their affiliated companies, and the blending of sport and business continues to attract spectators across the world as the ICC World Test Championship nears its conclusion. Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this historic match between Australia and India, and it’s an astonishing spectacle where the spirit of the game converges with the allure of personal style and corporate endeavours.