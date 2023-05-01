Virat Kohli's Secret To Fitness – An Absolutely No Masala Diet

Cricket icon Virat Kohli is renowned not only for his exceptional skills on the field but also for his impressive physical fitness. Apart from his rigorous workout routine, Kohli is a big believer in following a strict diet. Kohli recently revealed that his diet comprises 90 per cent steamed or boiled food and no masala.

While Kohli’s intense workout sessions are often credited for his excellent physical fitness, his diet also plays a crucial role in maintaining his health. In a recent conversation with Star Sports, the former India skipper revealed details about his strict diet. Kohli stated that he is not particularly concerned about how his food tastes, but he enjoys salads with a bit of dressing occasionally. The batting great said that he can stick to eating the same thing for six months.

Virat Kohli’s diet is not only limited to steamed and boiled food but also includes pan-grilled food with a bit of olive oil or other seasonings. Kohli avoids spicy or deep-fried food. He also steers clear of masala curries and mostly eats dal along with rajma and lobia.

As Virat Kohli continues to score big for his Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), his fans are left impressed with his dedication to his health. It’s inspiring to see how he has made changes to his routine in order to maintain his fitness level and stay at the top of his game.

As the interview gained traction, one user was amazed at Kohli’s dedication towards his fitness. “Even after reaching untouchable heights, it is just mind-blowing to see the level of his dedication and commitment to the game and himself,” a comment read.

Another user called Kohli the “epitome of fitness, ethics, hunger and self-discipline.”

People also pointed out that the key to Kohli’s diet is his indifference to the taste of his food. The commitment and hard work exhibited by Virat Kohli in maintaining a disciplined lifestyle is a true example of how determination can lead to success.

