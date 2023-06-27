Visiting Amarnath Dham 2023: Know The Inauguration Date And Other Details

The Amarnath Yatra begins on July 1, 2023, the yatra is supposed to be of 62 days. Shiva devotees wait for this journey to get a glimpse of Baba Barfani in the holy Amarnath cave, annually. The opening day this year has four auspicious coincidences that will make this journey more special.

The Amarnath cave is located at a height of 3,880 metres above sea level in the Himalayas of Kashmir. To visit Amarnath, you need to register yourself using both online and offline mediums. The journey will be open till August 31, i.e., the end day is Shravan Purnima, making it an auspicious day to visit.

Due to the unpredictable weather, it is considered one of the most difficult journeys. It is believed that the devotees are tested by Lord Shiva at every step. There are two traditional routes to reach Amarnath - one via Pahalgam (Nunwan) and one through Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district (Baltal).

This year, some coincidences are observed by the devotees and the followers aspiring for this yatra.

If seen on the basis of Panchang, this year at the beginning of Amarnath Yatra i.e. on the first day, 4 auspicious coincidences are taking place. The first auspicious coincidence is Shani Pradosh Vrat. On this day, keeping a fast of Shani Pradosh, and worshipping Shiva in the evening, gives happiness to children.

Shivvas is the second fortunate occurrence on the day the Amarnath Yatra starts. Shivvas is observed starting in the morning on July 1. Lord Shiva is present atop Nandi today until 11.07 p.m. Rudrabhishek requires Shivvas.

Ravi Yoga is the third fortunate coincidence on this day. Beginning at 3:04 in the afternoon on July 1, Ravi Yoga will continue through 5:27 the following morning.

The fourth coincidence on this day is the alignment of Anuradha Nakshatra and auspicious yoga. Anuradha Nakshatra is present, and auspicious yoga has been forming since the morning of the first day of the Amarnath Yatra. Up until 10:44 p.m., Shubh Yoga is practised; thereafter, Shukla Yoga is practised. Anuradha Nakshatra lasts till 3:04 pm, at which point Jyestha Nakshatra begins.

To visit Amarnath Dham, it is important to register. There are a few branches that conduct the registration, like PNB, SBI, Yes Bank, and Jammu and Kashmir Bank. Registration can be conducted online at https://jksasb.nic.in/.

Travellers need to submit a medical certificate from a verified doctor and a passport-size photograph. Travellers should be 13 to 70 years old.

In Amarnath Cave, it is said that Lord Shiva narrated the story of immortality to Goddess Parvati, but in between she fell asleep, and every year a Shivling made of ice is worshipped. It is believed that worshipping Baba Amarnath can fulfil wishes and desires, and devotees are safe from troubles.