Visiting Ujjain Temple To Worshipping Shiva, Remedies To Get Rid Of Kalsarpa Dosha On Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami is considered an auspicious day in Hindu religion. It is always celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan every year. In 2023, Nag Panchami will start at 12:21 AM on August 21 and end at 2:00 AM on August 22. On the day of Nag Panchami, Shravan Somwaar Vrat will also be observed by the followers. This year, the auspicious time to do the rituals is from 5:53 AM to 8:30 AM on August 21.

According to reports, Nag Panchami is considered a favorable day to get rid of Kal Sarpa Doshas. It is believed that worshipping Nag Devta (the Serpent God) on this day protects Kalsarpa Dosha. Certain remedies can be done on this day to help the person suffering from the negative impact of the dosha.

When Rahu and Ketu face each other at 180 degrees in the horoscope of a person and the rest of the seven planets are on the opposite side, then the person suffers from Kalsarpa Dosha. As per Hindu beliefs, there are 12 types of Kalsarpa doshas, and they depend on the horoscope of a person. Let’s look at some of the remedies that can be done on the auspicious day of Nag Panchami to get relief from the ill effects of Kalsarpa Doshas:

Visting Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain

It is advised that people who are suffering from Kalsarpa Dosha should visit the Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the temple is just open for one day a year on Nag Panchami, and doing certain rituals helps in removing the dosha, and the person’s fear of snakes is also removed.

Worshipping Lord Shiva in Shravan

The month of Shravan is considered quite opportune, and worshipping Lord Shiva, especially during the Raahukal, with the help of a qualified astrologer removes the negative impact of the dosha.

Worshipping Lord Krishna

According to reports, it is believed that worshipping Lord Krishna also helps in removing the negative impact of Kalsarpa Dosha. But it is important to keep in mind that the idol or picture of Lord Krishna should have a mor pankha (peacock’s feather) attached to his crown.