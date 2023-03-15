Want A Destination Wedding Like Sid-Kiara? Check Out These Royal Venues For Your D-Day

Big fat Indian weddings are known for their grandeur and the venue of the ceremony plays an important part in it. The list of things to be taken care of to make the wedding day memorable is long and exhausting. From what to wear, who to invite, and where to get married, endless questions pop up once you fix the date for your special day. Here is a list of the luxurious and royal venues, which have hosted many celebrity and high-profile weddings in recent years, and could be your go-to place for d-day.

Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently got married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The palace is located in the middle of the vast Thar desert and features pools, a lake garden, an archery workshop, exotic royal rooms, a ,./multi-cuisine restaurant, and scenic views of the vast barren land. This luxury fort hotel is well known for successfully preserving traditional ways of life while never allowing them to get in the way of modern comfort. This is what we call a lovely blend of old and new.

Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur

On December 9, 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky decided to keep their wedding a lavish desi-affair, and what better location could have been than a land known for its royalty and luxury? Sawai Madhopur is a city and municipal council in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur District. The Ranthambore National Park is located 7 kilometres away from the Sawai Madhopur Junction railway station.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. Umaid Bhawan Palace, which is now owned in part by the Taj Hotels Group, was one of the last palaces to be built before India gained independence. Maharaja Umaid Singh laid the foundations in 1929, and the construction was completed in 1943. Umaid Singh’s grandson, Maharaja Gaj Singh, still lives in the palace with his family. It is also known as Chittar Palace and is built on 26 acres of land at Jodhpur’s highest point, Chittar Hill, overlooking the scenic blue city.

The Mansion House, Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a small wedding ceremony here. The wedding took place at Alibaug’s The Mansion House. The Mansion House is in Alibaug’s quaint village, just a short walk from Sasawane beach. It’s a beach resort and houses 25 rooms. The whole property can be booked for a wedding.

The Great Eastern Home, Mumbai

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot in Delhi but had a grand reception in Mumbai. For their Mumbai reception, they decided to host their guests at a 176-year-old mill that has been converted into a luxury space. The Great Eastern Home is a contemporary furniture store housed inside a 176-year-old mill that has been converted into a grand event space. The venue is popular for a variety of events, including weddings, parties, fashion shows, and festivals.

