Want A Yummy Dip For Sandwiches? Try This Easy Tomato Chutney Recipe
Want A Yummy Dip For Sandwiches? Try This Easy Tomato Chutney Recipe

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:57 IST

Are you ready? Read on

The recipe is a must-add to your brunch menu.

We often make dishes like sandwiches, bread rolls, potato fries, rava idli and whatnot for our breakfasts. But eating them with only a single type of sauce and chutney makes us bored easily. If you are looking for a different dip that goes with almost anything and everything, your search ends here. Because you are at the right place. Wondering what are we talking about? Today, we are going to tell you about a recipe for easy-peasy and flavourful tomato chutney which works like magic.

Ingredients

3 red medium size tomatoes

1 small size onion finely chopped

1 green chilli finely chopped

4-5 cloves garlic

Half lemon

1 teaspoon chopped coriander

Half teaspoon oil

A quarter teaspoon of red chilli powder

Salt as per taste

Recipe for making tomato chutney

1. Start by washing the tomatoes and cutting them in half.

2. Now put oil in the pan and let it heat.

3. Then put the tomatoes in it and then cover the lid for a while.

4. After five minutes, turn off the gas and take out the tomatoes in a vessel.

5. Peel off the tomatoes and keep them aside.

6. Now put whole garlic cloves in the pan and let them golden fry.

7. Then mix garlic cloves in tomatoes and mash both of them well.

8. Now add chopped onion, green chilli, salt, red chilli powder and green coriander to it.

    9. Now squeeze half the lemon juice and mix it well.

    Your spicy tomato chutney is ready. Enjoy it with any of your sandwiches whatever you like.

