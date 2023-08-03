Want Strong And Black Hair? Mix Mustard Oil With Betel Leaves, Methi Seeds And Kalonji

It is believed that the condition of your hair can be one of the most important indicators of your overall health. Strong and healthy hair indicates that your body is receiving sufficient vitamins and nutrients to function at its best. However, during the monsoon season, heavy hair fall is common, leading to stress and affecting our mental health.

In such situations, it is crucial to maintain healthy hair using organic solutions. Mustard oil can help in keeping your hair strong, as it contains numerous antioxidants and minerals that prevent hair loss.

To use mustard oil for enhancing hair growth, you need to follow a specific method that requires some ingredients. You will need one betel leaf, one spoon of kalonji (nigella seeds) and one spoon of fenugreek seeds. Once you have these elements, follow these steps:

1. Take a pan and pour some mustard oil into it. Add the betel leaf, one spoon of kalonji, and one spoon of fenugreek seeds to the pan.

2. Switch on the gas and let the ingredients cook for a few minutes. This will allow all the nutrients of the ingredients to dissolve in the oil, helping to combat hair fall and dandruff.

3. Stir the pan continuously to prevent the ingredients from burning or sticking to the pan.

4. After 5 minutes, remove the pan from the stove and let it cool down.

5. Filter the oil using a sieve to separate any hard particles and then store it in a bottle.

To apply the oil to your scalp, use a cotton ball and massage it with your fingers. Before using, ensure that you have clean hair. After 10 minutes of massaging, apply the oil to the entire length of your hair. Next, dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the excess water and wrap it around your head. This helps the oil’s nutrients to penetrate the hair roots, strengthening them.

After half an hour, wash your hair using a mild shampoo. It is recommended to use this method once every week. However, if you have any allergies or health issues related to the ingredients used, it is best to consult a health professional before applying this treatment.