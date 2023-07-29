Want To Add Curry Leaves To Your Daily Diet? Take A Quick Look At These Food Hacks

We all know that curry leaves are an important part of South Indian cuisine. Their dishes are incomplete without the flavour of curry leaves, be it sambhar, rasam, or even coconut chutney. Curry leaves are not just restricted to south Indian cuisine; many people in other states too love it. Now, in many dishes, curry leaves are used to add a hint of extra flavour. Curry leaves are loaded with nutrients like vitamins A, B, C, and B12. Today, let us take a look at how we can include them in our daily diet to stay healthy.

1. Dal Tadka: You can increase the taste of your basic dal by adding a curry leaf tadka, which will be both healthy and also add a twist to your boring meal. You can add this tadka to any type of dal to make it taste better. After adding the tadka to the dal, do not forget to quickly cover it with a lid to let the dal absorb the aroma.

2. Chutney: We have all tried mint, tomato and coconut chutney; but have you ever had curry leaf chutney? It is not only tasty, but also equally healthy. You can have this chutney with any meal of your choice.

3. Stir-Fries: You may love eating healthy, but can be bored of having your stir-fried or boiled veggies on a regular basis. This time, make your boring dishes delicious by adding curry leaves. This will help change the overall flavour.

4. Curry Leaf Tea: Are you a tea lover? Then to keep yourself healthy, add curry leaves tea to your daily routine. This is a wonderful drink as it helps with digestion, soothes morning sickness and even helps to bring down high blood pressure. You can have it after a heavy meal or at night before retiring to bed.

What are you waiting for? Include curry leaves in your daily diet to stay healthy, and reap its numerous health benefits, be it weight loss, boosting memory, dealing with digestive problems or keeping the body hydrated.