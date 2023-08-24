Want To Add Extra Nutrients To Your Diet? Make Multigrain Flour At Home In Easy Steps

Multigrain flour is considered to be extremely healthy for the body due to its nutritional value and the varied grains it contains. Multigrain flour is basically a blend of two or more types of grains and adds different health benefits. Generally, wheat, maize or millet flour is a staple in every household. If these are mixed together, it can be considered to be multigrain flour. Apart from this, it also contains the flour of other grains like oats, ragi, gram dal and soya bean. While you can easily find many multigrain flour in the aisle of a supermarket, you can make this at home as well.

To make multigrain flour, you must use wheat, ragi, oats, maize, gram dal and soya bean. This will add diverse nutrients to your platter and add extra fibre to your diet which is good for the body. Wheat consists of calcium, vitamins and proteins. Ragi and oats are a powerhouse of Vitamin D, iron, phosphorus and essential amino acids. Gram dal consists of high protein and digestion-resistance carbohydrates. Soybean flour contains phosphorus, zinc, potassium, sodium, Vitamin K1, folate, manganese and copper.

How to Make Multigrain Flour at Home

To make the multigrain flour at home, take two kilos of wheat flour, 100 grams of maize, gram dal and oats respectively and 50 grams of ragi and soybean each. Except for oats and wheat flour, wash all the ingredients thoroughly. Then make sure to dry them in the sun.

The next step is to roast these grains in a pan. Do not roast wheat flour and oats. Then, put all the grains, including the oats, in a mixer and grind them finely. Make sure to not pulse the mixture continuously, but take a few seconds of gap, to not overheat the ingredients inside. Once done, mix them with the wheat flour. Voila! Your multigrain flour is ready.

Keep it in an airtight container and use it to make rotis, bread and desserts like cake brownies or cookies as well.

Health Benefits of Multigrain Flour

- Apart from being nutritionally dense, the intake of multigrain flour helps in the slower release of carbohydrates in the bloodstream. This helps in stabilising blood sugar levels and prevents sudden boosting or crashing of energy levels in the body.

- The combination of healthy grains means the flour is rich in micronutrients and soluble fibre which are known to promote heart health. It can also lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

- If you are looking to lose weight, multigrain flour consists of complex carbs, fibres and various nutrients that promote the feeling of fullness and will help in controlling your appetite and mindless snacking.

- Multigrain flour also promotes healthy digestion by helping with smooth bowel movements and supporting gut health.