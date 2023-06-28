Want To Grow Thicker Eyebrows: Simple Natural Remedies That Should Help

The thinning of eyebrows might be because of various unidentified medical conditions, or sometimes you might tend to thin your eyebrows. There might be some underlying symptoms you are neglecting, but if they are natural, you can try out these remedies to grow your eyebrows.

A few natural remedies for thicker eyebrows are:

Aloe Vera: It has many therapeutic effects, and one of its major components is to promote hair growth. To make your eyebrows thicker, you can apply Aloe Vera gel and massage it for some time. You can also apply it mixed with coconut oil and wash it off within 30 minutes. Use it regularly to see visible results.

Green tea: Let the green tea cool down and apply it to your eyebrows with cotton. Green tea contains antioxidant properties that help promote hair growth. Leave it for 15 to 20 minutes, then wash it off with water. Regular use can help promote hair growth. It contains antioxidant properties that help promote hair growth.

Oil: Massage with oils like coconut, castor, or peppermint. You can leave it overnight for visible results, as these oils are known to promote hair growth. Massage in a circular motion and leave it overnight. If you are not comfortable, you can wash it off after 30 minutes.

Petroleum jelly is easily available in everybody’s home and has hidden properties. Apply a small amount of jelly to your eyebrows and leave it overnight. Massage it in a circular motion. It helps moisturize the hair follicles and thus promotes hair growth.

Apply milk: You can apply raw milk, as it consists of proteins that provide the required nutrients. Take some raw milk in a cotton ball and rub it on your eyebrows. Massage it for some time. Keep this for at least 20 minutes, and then wash it off with cold water. Use it regularly to notice visible results.

There are other natural remedies like lemon juice, egg yolk, fenugreek seeds, and many more, but it is always advisable to consult a doctor if it is a major issue that needs attention.

Note: News18 is not responsible for the information provided; please consult an expert when required.